Triple H may have subtly revealed a major spoiler about The Judgment Day ahead of WWE RAW

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 41, is just a few nights away. The storylines are in their final stages before they culminate in huge matches at The Show of Shows.
It has been announced that on this week's episode of SmackDown, a gauntlet match will take place between six teams who will fight for the no.1 contender spot for WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41. The reigning champions are Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, there could be something that happens that can affect the upcoming gauntlet match on the blue brand. Since the match was announced on SmackDown last week, one team from RAW has been announced, which consisted of Bayley and the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria. However, Bayley and Lyra are also advertised for a title match on tonight's RAW.
This could lead to WWE CCO Triple H giving a subtle spoiler about an event during their match. The Judgment Day members, and the current tag champions, Liv and Raquel, could attack Lyra and Bayley during the match to make their team look more convincing and reasonable on SmackDown this week.
It's quite evident that Lyra won't be dropping the title to The Role Model just days before 'Mania, and the company also wouldn't want Bayley to lose clean for a match that was just made a couple of weeks ago. Therefore, the creative team might have plans to get The Judgment Day duo to ambush Bayley and Lyra during their match, resulting in the match ending due to disqualification. This would be a win-win situation for both sides.
Bayley also defeated Lyra in the Elimination Chamber qualifier match in February this year, and it wouldn't be appropriate for her to lose the bout to Lyra on tonight's show. Therefore, Liv and Big Mami Cool shall certainly play a spoiler during their match on RAW tonight.
WWE might have dropped the Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez storyline for WrestleMania 41
WWE had indeed teased a rivalry between Roxanne Perez and Bayley which could have culminated at WrestleMania 41. The two had heated exchanges earlier this year at NXT.
They were involved in a tag match on the January 28, 2025, edition of the developmental brand, then clashed at NXT Vengeance in a four-way match.
The two stars also had a violent face-off at the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.
It was expected that their rivalry would continue on RAW, but that didn't happen evidently. Meanwhile, Roxanne went back to the black and silver brand, leaving her storyline with Bayley up in the air. It remains to be seen if the promotion might get back to this storyline and continue The Role Model's rivalry with The Prodigy after WrestleMania 41.
As for 'Mania, the team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria might be successful in the upcoming gauntlet match and prove to be strong challengers against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.