Triple H may have subtly spoiled CM Punk’s WWE WrestleMania 41 opponent

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and numerous matches have yet to be made official by WWE. CM Punk's match at WrestleMania remains uncertain for millions around the world, as reports of him being involved in two different Triple Threat matches have surfaced on the internet over the past few weeks, leaving fans confused.

While Punk is rumored to be part of a Triple Threat match, Triple H may have subtly hinted that the Best in the World will go up against Logan Paul at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since becoming the Chief Content Officer, The Game has revealed a lot of things quite subtly, often leaving fans surprised in the end.

This could be another twist from Triple H, building a feud between Logan Paul and CM Punk for a potential match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Logan Paul is already one step ahead of CM Punk

The social media sensation has already got the Best In The World's number, when it comes to action between the two men. Paul and Punk both participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match, where the world was left shocked when the former eliminated The Second City Saint by dumping him off the top rope.

This is the best way to build a foundation for a potential match between both men, and a possible elimination in the Elimination Chamber could also spark a massive feud.

WWE RAW featured the second time both men were face-to-face ahead of WrestleMania

CM Punk and Logan Paul have come face-to-face twice since the action they engaged in during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Both men came face-to-face for the first time a couple of weeks ago on the red brand.

Additionally, this week's WWE RAW kicked off with a confrontation between both men, which ended up with a war of words and a slap from Logan Paul that made headlines around the world.

Seth Rollins was also supposed to be a part of the segment

The Visionary was also expected to join the segment between Punk and Paul, likely to intensify their feud leading up to the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, the segment ended with both Punk and Paul trading shots at each other.

This is a massive tease that both men are set to feud ahead of WrestleMania, which could turn out to be an incredible match. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for these stars ahead of WrestleMania.

