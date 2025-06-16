Triple H may have subtly spoiled the King & Queen of the Ring matches on WWE RAW

In tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE will continue the King & Queen of the Ring tournament matches. These are the final first round matches for the prestigious tournament. The recent episode of SmackDown witnessed Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes advancing to the semifinals.

On the women's side, Jade Cargill and Alexa Bliss emerged as the victors and advanced to the next round. However, it appears that Triple H may have subtly revealed the winners of tonight's matches.

Last week, fans noticed that the winners already had a crown graphic above their heads in the preview poster. The internet wrestling community was left confused about whether it was accidental or if the Stamford-based promotion had done it purposely.

This week, Jey Uso and Stephanie Vaquer have the crown over their heads in the poster. Fans have once again started speculating that the Triple H-led creative regime has subtly spoiled the winner of these two Fatal Four-Way showdowns.

Initially, the YEET Master was not part of this tournament. However, after losing the World Heavyweight Championship, the sports entertainment juggernaut revealed him as the mystery participant. As a result, Jey Uso will be facing Sheamus, Bronson Reed, and Rusev on tonight's show.

The women's Fatal Four-Way will feature Stephanie Vaquer locking horns with Ivy Nile, Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez, and the returning Asuka. Interestingly, fans online are rooting for the Empress of Tomorrow to emerge victorious as she is coming back to the squared circle after over a year away.

Overall, it will be intriguing to witness whether these graphics have indeed spoiled the winners for tonight's Fatal Four-Way matches, or if the previous occurrence was just a coincidence.

A former US Champion might appear on WWE RAW tonight during the Fatal-Four Way match

Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, and Bronson Reed will battle in the final Fatal-Four Way match of the King of the Ring tournament on tonight's WWE RAW. Meanwhile, former United States Champion, LA Knight, is expected to make his presence felt during this match.

The Megastar may appear to cost Bronson Reed the match as he interfered in Knight's match on the latest episode of the blue brand. This all started when Knight attacked Bron Breakker last week on RAW and cost him his Fatal Four-Way bout.

Seeking revenge, LA Knight might appear on RAW once again and cost Bronson Reed his spot in the King of the Ring match, making his rivalry with Seth Rollins' faction even more intense.

This would further develop the storyline between The Visionary's faction and the 42-year-old star in WWE. However, it remains to be seen whether the former United States Champion appears on RAW tonight after being attacked on SmackDown.

