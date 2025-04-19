Triple H may have subtly spoiled the outcome of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena during WWE SmackDown

Under the Triple H regime, WWE is heading towards WrestleMania 41, and now we are less than 24 hours away. The go-home episode of SmackDown also ended with a physical altercation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.
Amid this, it also appears that Triple H may have subtly spoiled the outcome of the Undisputed WWE Title match before The Showcase of the Immortals.
Cody Rhodes stands tall against John Cena in the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown
Usually, the star who stands tall over his opponent in the go-home episode of a premium live event suffers a loss at the show. It's crucial to note that Rhodes not only stood tall over Cena during SmackDown this week but also tackled him in their previous altercation on RAW.
This somewhat signifies that if WWE follows their usual pattern, then Triple H's booking may have spoiled that The American Nightmare would be losing the Undisputed WWE Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.
The Franchise Player confirmed that he will never compete at WrestleMania again
During his promo on SmackDown, John Cena has once again assured that he will never compete again at WrestleMania after this year. The Franchise Player stated that the audience still believes that he will return like other stars from retirement and compete at Mania again.
However, Cena marked those stars as losers and stated that he would not feel alone after quitting the squared circle. This affirmation from the 16-time World Champion seemingly confirmed that it will indeed be his last match at Mania, which increases his chances of winning the title at 'Mania.
Triple H is already advertising John Cena for RAW after WrestleMania 41
WWE RAW after WrestleMania is set to take place on April 21, 2025. This show is set to broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. It's a surprise that for RAW after Mania, Cody Rhodes isn't advertised yet to appear, whereas John Cena's appearance is already official.
This advertisement by the Triple H regime seemingly spoiled that The American Nightmare may not be retaining his world title; instead, Cena would be dethroning him. In case Cena is slated to lose at The Showcase of the Immortals, he might likely miss RAW after Mania and may appear after a few weeks.
Though this advertisement by The Game isn't a substantial sign of John Cena winning, it still seemingly indicates that direction for WrestleMania 41.