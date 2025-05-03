Triple H may have subtly spoiled the outcome of major WWE match with world title implications

Triple H may have dropped a major clue about who’s walking out of next week’s SmackDown as the new number one contender for the WWE Women’s Championship. On Friday night in Des Moines, WWE announced a high-stakes singles match between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to determine who will face Tiffany Stratton for her title. But the way things unfolded suggests that the result may already be set.

In the main event, The Buff Barbie and The Storm teamed up to take on the real-life Bloodline members in a tag match. Despite being uneasy partners, The Champ and The Storm pulled it together long enough to grab a win, with Cargill showing off her power by powerbombing The Irresistible Force for the victory. But chaos followed when both women argued over the title belt, only for Naomi to sneak in, lay them out, and raise the title belt to end the night standing tall.

That final moment might be the biggest hint. Naomi wasn’t booked in the number one contender’s match, yet she was the one shown holding the title. If it had been a Triple Threat, Naomi could have been pinned. But by making it a singles match, Triple H is likely protecting her while still building tension between her and The Storm.

This opens the door for Naomi to cost Cargill her shot next week, letting The Irresistible Force walk into a title match with Tiffany Stratton. Meanwhile, the bad blood between Naomi and Jade can keep boiling without either of them taking a clean loss. It’s a smart way to keep all three women in the spotlight- and a sign that Triple H may have just given the fans a hint.

Vince Russo slams Triple H for holding back on a female star's career

Triple H’s booking decisions are once again under the spotlight, especially after former WWE head writer Vince Russo made bold claims about Bayley being overlooked. Following her emotional interview with Chris Van Vliet, where The Role Model shared how she often feels under-appreciated despite being with WWE for over a decade, Russo said it’s clear Triple H doesn’t view her as a top-tier star. He recently had an interview with BroDown. He pointed out her lack of media opportunities and PR appearances as signs that she’s being held back, suggesting WWE isn’t committed to creating true stars, particularly in the women’s division.

Check out the video from 3:58 onwards.

Bayley’s recent removal from the WrestleMania 41 card only added fuel to the fire. Originally scheduled for a big tag match, she was taken out after a storyline attack, making way for Becky Lynch to step in as a surprise replacement. Russo believes this is more proof of how WWE, under Triple H’s creative leadership, has been limiting Bayley’s exposure and stalling her momentum, despite her long-term dedication and accomplishments.

