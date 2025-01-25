Triple H may have subtly spoiled the result of a major world title match at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE icon Triple H plays an important role in the Stamford-based promotion. He is the company’s CCO and supervises all creative decisions. The Game and the entire creative team have been working tirelessly to build the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event card. However, it seems the 14-time World Champion may have spoiled the result of a major title bout.

Fans are just hours away from the second edition of the revived SNME. Spectators are very excited about the event, as the match card is extremely stacked and promises to be a night to remember.

Triple H has seemingly leaked the result of the Women’s World Championship match

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan on RAW’s debut on Netflix and captured the Women’s World Championship that she technically never lost. The Nightmare will be defending her title at SNME against Nia Jax.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Nia Jax confronting Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton, where she expressed that she would conquer The Nightmare and capture the Women’s World title at SNME. She previously announced herself for the traditional Women’s 2025 Royal Rumble match.

As a result, Triple H may have subtly revealed that Nia Jax will lose the match against Rhea Ripley, and continue her stint on the blue brand, ultimately entering the Women’s Rumble.

SmackDown can’t have two champions

Tiffany Stratton is the reigning WWE Women’s Champion, having captured the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Nia Jax. Although Jax has challenged Rhea Ripley and has made some appearances on RAW, she is still part of the blue brand.

Nia Jax’s official WWE page still features her under the Friday Night SmackDown brand. Since the two shows don't usually have two major women’s champions; it could be seen as another hint dropped by Triple H that The Irresistible Force might potentially lose her title bout against Mami.

Nia Jax has less competition as the champion

Nia Jax recently had an illustrious run as a champion, where she managed to establish herself as a top heel superstar. However, as a Women’s Champion, she is definitely out of competition when compared to Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley.

Tiffany is rumored to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, and recent reports suggest that Bianca Belair has been heavily pitched as Ripley’s 'Mania opponent. Jax does not have much competition in store to carry the title to WrestleMania; she could embark on a new journey and chase the tag team titles.

That said, the proposed angles above are speculative and it remains to be seen how Triple H and the creative team will book the women's division with WrestleMania 41 on the horizon.

