Triple H may have subtly spoiled The Rock's WWE return ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Royal Rumble is just hours away, and the card is enormously stacked, with some of the biggest stars in the industry waiting to go all in. The outcome of the event in Indianapolis will set the stage for WrestleMania 41. While multiple Bloodline members are official for the match, with also being others rumored, there has been uncertainty about one particular star - The Rock. A recent piece of evidence suggests that Triple H may have spoiled The Final Boss' status for the premium live event.

The Stamford-based promotion recently held the 2025 Royal Rumble kickoff show, which featured multiple stars who are scheduled to be part of the event, alongside CCO Triple H.

Triple H dropped another hint regarding The Rock ahead of Royal Rumble 2025

Many eagle-eyed fans have been sharing clips from the event on social media, where The Game was on the stage and was announcing the incredible names who are taking part in the traditional Rumble match. While Hunter announced CM Punk's name, a strange electric sound interrupted him and caught his and the fans' attention.

Many believe the strange sound was not unfamiliar and associated it with The Rock’s Final Boss entrance music and are now suggesting that The People’s Champion had an identical sound in his special WrestleMania XL entrance. Some are even suggesting The Final Boss will enter Rumble, as the hint regarding him was dropped while The Game was talking about the incredible talents entering the Men’s Rumble Match.

WWE teased The Rock’s return at Royal Rumble 2025

Another massive spoiler regarding The Rock having a major role at the 2025 Royal Rumble came from a new promo shared by Netflix and WWE. As can be seen in the video package, the promo ends with a Rumble-style countdown.

Rhea Ripley was featured at number three, John Cena was number two, and surprisingly, The Rock was mentioned at number one. If The Final Boss enters the Men's Rumble this year, it would be the fifth time he will be entering the over-the-top-rope spectacle in his pro wrestling career. He won the Royal Rumble in the year 2000.

The Rock entering the Royal Rumble would be one of the most unexpected moments

The Rock made his spectacular return during RAW's debut episode on Netflix earlier this year. However, The Final Boss surprisingly turned babyface and heaped praises on Cody Rhodes, who was seated at ringside, and thanked The American Nightmare for carrying WWE on his back last year; he also acknowledged Roman Reigns and placed the Ula Fala around his neck.

Fans and experts saw The Rock’s face turn as a hint that he may be out of any in-ring program for now. However, following recent indications, if The Final Boss enters the Men’s 2025 Rumble Match, it would be one of the most exciting moments in the history of the event.

