Triple H may have subtly written Rhea Ripley off WWE RAW television for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

After capturing a big win over The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Rhea Ripley once again competed in front of her home crowd at RAC Arena in Perth on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Triple H may have written Mami off television for one major reason.The Eradicator faced Kairi Sane in a singles match on the flagship show. The bout between the two women was a back-and-forth battle, but beating all odds, Ripley managed to capture a clean win over Sane, once again.Despite her teammate losing the bout, Asuka continued the onslaught and turned it into a brawl. Mami gained the upper hand and picked The Empress of Tomorrow to Ripetide her on the announcer's table, but Sane made the save and attacked Rhea with a kendo stick. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion laid Ripley out on the table instead, leaving her lifeless.In a shocking twist, Triple H may write Rhea Ripley off television with the attack angle on the red brand. The former Judgment Day member, being sidelined for a while due to Kabuki Warriors' attack, would intensify their storyline and put IYO SKY in trouble, and elevate her as a greater babyface.Moreover, Ripley could make a heroic return to RAW to ultimately build up to a WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series 2025. Therefore, Mami walking away from the red brand could serve as a major reason.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.WWE champion wants to face Rhea RipleyThe reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer won a big bout at Crown Jewel 2025 against Tiffany Stratton and captured the Women's Crown Jewel Title.Following her win during her appearance on the Crown Jewel Post-Show, La Primera expressed that she wants to face Rhea Ripley, despite massive AJ Lee chants. Vaquer noted that she thinks Mami is an amazing wrestler.All sights are set on the Triple H and his creative team, and what plans they may have in store for the Eradicator in the coming weeks.