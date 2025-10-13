  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Triple H may have subtly written Rhea Ripley off WWE RAW television for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

Triple H may have subtly written Rhea Ripley off WWE RAW television for one major reason? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 17:59 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a former Women
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

After capturing a big win over The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, Rhea Ripley once again competed in front of her home crowd at RAC Arena in Perth on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Triple H may have written Mami off television for one major reason.

Ad

The Eradicator faced Kairi Sane in a singles match on the flagship show. The bout between the two women was a back-and-forth battle, but beating all odds, Ripley managed to capture a clean win over Sane, once again.

Despite her teammate losing the bout, Asuka continued the onslaught and turned it into a brawl. Mami gained the upper hand and picked The Empress of Tomorrow to Ripetide her on the announcer's table, but Sane made the save and attacked Rhea with a kendo stick. The former WWE RAW Women's Champion laid Ripley out on the table instead, leaving her lifeless.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

In a shocking twist, Triple H may write Rhea Ripley off television with the attack angle on the red brand. The former Judgment Day member, being sidelined for a while due to Kabuki Warriors' attack, would intensify their storyline and put IYO SKY in trouble, and elevate her as a greater babyface.

Moreover, Ripley could make a heroic return to RAW to ultimately build up to a WarGames match for WWE Survivor Series 2025. Therefore, Mami walking away from the red brand could serve as a major reason.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE champion wants to face Rhea Ripley

The reigning Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer won a big bout at Crown Jewel 2025 against Tiffany Stratton and captured the Women's Crown Jewel Title.

Following her win during her appearance on the Crown Jewel Post-Show, La Primera expressed that she wants to face Rhea Ripley, despite massive AJ Lee chants. Vaquer noted that she thinks Mami is an amazing wrestler.

All sights are set on the Triple H and his creative team, and what plans they may have in store for the Eradicator in the coming weeks.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications