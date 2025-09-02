Triple H may turn popular WWE star heel for the first time ever in a huge twist at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestlepalooza is set to be WWE's first premium live event on ESPN and Triple H is leaving no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster event. The Game could be planning some major surprises on the show and one of those could be a shocking heel turn. A beloved WWE star might undergo a massive character change at the inaugural premium live event.
Triple H may turn Stephanie Vaquer heel for the first time in her WWE career. The Dark Angel is set to battle IYO SKY for the vacated Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. This match might see a maelstrom of chaos, as Asuka would be at the ringside on SKY's corner. Given recent tensions between the two stars, rumors have been swirling that she could cost The Genius of the Sky.
The Empress of Tomorrow may shockingly attack IYO SKY during the match while the referee is distracted. In a stunning twist, Vaquer, instead of evading, could gloatingly take advantage of Asuka's potential shenanigans and win the Women's World Championship match. There are several reasons why Triple H may turn La Primera heel at Wrestlepalooza.
To give Stephanie Vaquer a breakthrough
Despite being a huge attraction on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer's booking has remained stagnant in recent times. Although she has been receiving huge support from fans on the main roster, it hasn't transcended into growth or momentum. The same patterns seem to be repeating without any significant developments or breakthroughs.
Therefore, Triple H may turn Vaquer heel to break out of this stagnation and push her into the spotlight. The Dark Angel winning the Women's World Championship after a shocking character change at Wrestlepalooza would add a fresh layer of excitement around her. This could give her a much-needed breakthrough, reinvigorating her current persona on RAW.
To pave the way for the IYO SKY vs Asuka feud
Tensions have been running high between IYO SKY and Asuka for weeks now. But things may take an interesting turn at Wrestlepalooza. Triple H may use Stephanie Vaquer's heel turn as the catalyst in kickstarting the much-awaited feud between the former Damage CTRL stablemates. Asuka betraying SKY and helping Vaquer win could finally mark the onset of this rivalry.
It could be a perfect scenario where The Genius of the Sky would not only face the bitter taste of defeat but would also fall prey to a heartbreaking betrayal. This could dissociate IYO SKY from the title picture and put her in a fresh direction. Triple H could use Stephanie Vaquer's heel turn as the stage to build the highly anticipated feud between Asuka and SKY.
To fulfill the necessity of a heel in RAW women's division
Monday Night RAW is currently stacked with a lot of babyfaces in the women's division. Apart from Becky Lynch and Roxanne Perez, fans can barely remember any big names capable of stirring things up. The women's division desperately needs credible heels on RAW and this is a major reason why Triple H may turn Stephanie Vaquer heel at Wrestlepalooza.
Vaquer is one of the most popular names in pro wrestling and WWE turning her heel could change the landscape of the women's division on RAW. It could pave the way for several incredible feuds and storylines on the red brand. Besides, The Dark Angel having a Women's World Championship run as a heel could make things far more exciting.
