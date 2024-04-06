Triple H might need to trade two current WWE titles between RAW and SmackDown to keep one of his top stars happy

Triple H is the person who made 'pro wrestling cool again', regardless of what Roman Reigns or The Rock claim. The Game is the one that can take credit for the carefully curated storylines and rivalries that should make this WrestleMania the greatest in recent history.

For starters, he brought back CM Punk and Randy Orton at the same event, and now, he has booked main events that nobody expected when we stepped into 2024. Furthermore, WWE Draft is returning in a month or so, as claimed by the CCO when he appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

During the same episode, The Maverick asked if he could move to RAW from SmackDown considering the red brand's show will air on Netflix from January 2025. If Triple H does consider this request, he might have to trade titles along with superstars and we explore the possibilities below.

You can watch the episode of the podcast below:

Both brands will have two titles

Should Logan Paul retain the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, the title will move with him to whichever brand he moves to following WWE Draft 2024.

So, if Paul remains champion and is picked for WWE RAW, it's possible that Triple H will move the Intercontinental Champion to WWE SmackDown. This way both brands will have a regional title and a world title respectively.

Triple H won't have to introduce another championship

Triple H reintroduced the World Heavyweight Championship for WWE RAW after Roman Reigns started working a limited schedule. Since Reigns was only representing the world championship on SmackDown, WWE RAW needed one of its own.

In similar fashion, if both the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship are being represented on Monday Night RAW, WWE might have to introduce another title on SmackDown.

To avoid this, Triple H may consider trading stars if Logan Paul retains the United States Championship and is picked for RAW at the 2024 Draft.

Opens up avenues for different storylines

Logan Paul's run as the United States Champion has been interesting to watch. As a heel, he's performed exceptionally, and winning against Orton and Owens at The Show of Shows will put him over massively.

Now, if he moves to RAW with the championship, it opens up several opportunities to build interesting rivalries with superstars on RAW's roster for a different title. On the other hand, whoever is the Intercontinental Champion during the swap can have a similar effect on SmackDown.

A fresh title represented on both brands can be impactful and good for promoting WWE's products.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE