Triple H to move SmackDown star to RAW and crown her new WWE Women’s World Champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has a big task at hand. This week’s episode of RAW saw Naomi relinquish her Women’s World Championship, citing that she and her husband Jimmy Uso are expecting a child. As a result, the Women’s World Championship is now vacant, and The Game has to find a new holder for it. Interestingly, there is a possibility that Triple H might move Bianca Belair from SmackDown to RAW and crown her as The Glow's successor.The EST of WWE has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, when she competed for the Women’s World Championship. However, she and Rhea Ripley lost the Triple Threat match, and IYO SKY retained her title.Despite being part of the blue brand, Belair got a title shot at SKY’s belt after winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber, owing to Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair’s decision to face Tiffany Stratton. Now, The EST of WWE could compete for the Women’s World Championship again by moving to RAW and winning the title.Giving Belair the win right after Naomi’s relinquishing of the title will add fuel to the unfinished business both stars have. Moreover, if the 36-year-old keeps holding onto the title until The Glow is back, then both can quickly settle their unresolved issues with the Women’s World Championship on the line. While this is a big possibility, all of this remains speculation for now.Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY are also worthy candidates for the WWE Women’s World ChampionshipStephanie Vaquer has easily become one of the fan favorites, despite spending only 13 months in the company. The Dark Angel became the first wrestler to hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship simultaneously. She was also one of six participants in this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.Originally, La Primera was supposed to face Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris, earning the title shot after winning the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. Therefore, it's not difficult to see that she could be the next in line to win the vacant championship.On the other hand, IYO SKY was the previous holder of the title. She lost the belt to The Glow, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night Vaquer earned her title shot.The Genius of the SKY received a lot of support as the champion. She didn’t face any backlash for retaining her title at WrestleMania 41, despite defending the gold against two other babyfaces, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Additionally, she can easily set up feuds with several stars on the RAW roster.This includes Mami, who has yet to beat the Japanese star in her WWE career. She could do so at the 2025 Crown Jewel Event in Perth, Australia, in October, where she will have the home turf advantage. SKY might also get into a feud with Asuka. Tensions have been escalating between the former Damage CTRL teammates, and The Empress of Tomorrow might turn on The Genius of the SKY.Lastly, the former Women’s World Champion could also feud with Stephanie Vaquer. Both stars have faced each other twice, but neither match saw a decisive winner because of interferences. It would be interesting to see who Triple H will choose as the new WWE Women’s World Champion.