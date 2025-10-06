Triple H must book AJ Lee against this current champion at WWE Crown Jewel!

WWE is just five days away from hosting its first Crown Jewel outside of Saudi Arabia and the United States. Triple H and the creative team have gone all out to plan an exciting lineup of matches for the premium live event. However, AJ Lee is not on the show's card as of this writing.The veteran made her return on the post-Clash in Paris episode of SmackDown and confronted Beck Lynch, who had previously slapped and taken shots at CM Punk numerous times. Punk has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, and The Vision on WWE RAW.The rivalry led to a highly anticipated mixed tag team match between the babyface and the heel couple at Wrestlepalooza, where CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, emerged victorious. That said, The Visionary is currently scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Perth event for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship. Fans also expect Triple H to book AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch at the October 11 event. The veterans haven't been on weekly programming since the showdown in Indianapolis, which suggests that the creative team currently doesn't have plans to feature them at the marquee event on Saturday. However, it seems fans aren't happy with this decision.Given the momentum AJ Lee has gained with her win over Becky Lynch after her return, the WWE Universe now wants to see the duo face each other in a one-on-one match. If this is being considered, there seems to be no better place for their showdown than Crown Jewel: Perth on Saturday.Since it's clear that Triple H isn't planning to book Lynch to lose the Women's Intercontinental Championship anytime soon, their bout shouldn't be for the title. This would prevent Lee from suffering a loss at the hands of The Man. The Geek Goddess could defeat Lynch in Australia to earn a future title shot. This would intensify their rivalry and provide Lee with her first singles win this year.Becky Lynch will be in action tonight on RAW. The Game could use this opportunity to set up a match between The Man and Lee.Kevin Nash criticized WWE's booking of AJ Lee and Bayley's &quot;mentally unstable&quot; charactersOver the past month, AJ Lee and Bayley have both been frequently featured on WWE television. Kevin Nash believes the two women's characters should not be showcased together on the same show.On the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said that both AJ Lee and Bayley are currently portraying &quot;semi crazy&quot; or mentally unstable characters on TV. He questioned whether it was a good idea to have two similar gimmicks on television, given that there were no male characters with similar traits to maintain balance.&quot;You have her [AJ Lee] still playing the kind of 'I'm semi-crazy' character, correct? And you have Bayley playing the semi-crazy character also, so now we have two mentally unstable women on the same show. That's good? There are no mentally unstable men on the show. I'm talking about character-wise,&quot; Nash said.That said, it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Lee and The Role Model.