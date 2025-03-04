WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has his hands full with preparations for the upcoming WrestleMania 41. However, The Game may not have seen the recent development of John Cena turning heel and joining forces with The Rock. Owing to this, there is a chance that HHH may change his Mania plans for CM Punk and make him the new ‘shield’ for Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk has put his hand into the lion’s den

CM Punk kicked off this week’s episode of RAW by taking the mic as soon as he entered the arena. He noted that he was very angry after being screwed out of his chance to win the Elimination Chamber match. The Second City Saint fired shots at Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Rock.

Punk labeled The Final Boss a fraud who pretended to be a bigger superstar than everyone on the WWE roster. He noted that The High Chief’s position on the TKO Group Holdings’ board of directors didn’t make him immune to his criticism. Lastly, he also said that while The Brahma Bull says he gets goosebumps whenever he’s in a WWE arena, he didn’t really care about the business.

While CM Punk has directly put himself into the lion’s den with these remarks, Triple H could use this chance to give him a WrestleMania 41 spot. While doing so would be ‘best for business,’ The Game would also have a man of his own who has no fear while standing up to The Rock in Las Vegas.

Punk would be the perfect buffer against The Rock and John Cena

Triple H and Cody Rhodes are close friends. The WWE CCO has never hesitated to show his support for The American Nightmare. He was one of the first people to congratulate Cody for his Undisputed Championship win at WrestleMania XL. Additionally, he also allowed him to wield the Winged Eagle title for one night at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Now, Cody Rhodes would be against the combined force of John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 41. Last time in Philadelphia, Seth Rollins had become the ‘shield’ for Rhodes and enabled him to overcome Roman Reigns. The Game could make CM Punk play the same role as he has been a longtime rival of both John Cena and The Rock, and he knows how to push their buttons.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes could come to an agreement following WWE WrestleMania 41

While CM Punk is a top babyface in WWE, the Chicago native doesn’t dole out favors for free. Had Seth Rollins not cost him the Elimination Chamber match, The Best in the World might have headlined WrestleMania 41 for the Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes.

Hence, The American Nightmare and the Second City Saint could come to an agreement and work together to face John Cena and The Rock. If Rhodes retains his title at the end of Mania, then while he would walk out as the champ, Punk could walk out as the number one contender for his title.

To bolster his chances of being a good ‘shield’ for Rhodes and to secure his title shot, The Second City Saint could also call in the favor Paul Heyman owes him. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Punk and The American Nightmare.

