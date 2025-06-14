Triple H MUST ensure 39-year-old WWE star doesn’t win King of the Ring for his own sake

The 2025 WWE King of the Ring Tournament is firmly underway. The first match took place on Monday Night RAW and two more opening round bouts happened on SmackDown. The final opening round Fatal Four-Way Match will be on Monday.

That bout with be another Fatal Four-Way Match, featuring Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Rusev, and Jey Uso. While WWE fans will definitely be split on who they want to win, Triple H must not let one star in particular win: Main Event Jey Uso.

The 39-year old performer is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world right now. The reaction he gets from the WWE Universe is unreal. In fact, it even led to him winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He then went on to defeat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

Those achievements are incredibly impressive, but they're also why WWE must not let Jey win the King of the Ring Tournament. Triple H needs to protect Jey from potential fan backlash.

Typically, people want to see others succeed, but not too much. If a wrestler does too much or is on top for too long, the audience will grow tired of them or even turn on the performer. The Yeet Master doesnt have to look beyond his cousin Roman Reigns for an example of such booking. There was a phase, namely The Big Dog era, where Roman was often booed mercilessly, no matter the oppenent or stage.

Triple H is aware of this. With how much Jey has done in the past year, if he wins King of the Ring too, fans might truly turn on Uso and it'll harm his career moving forward.

Jey Uso could move to WWE's tag team scene for awhile

Instead of letting Jey Uso become the 2025 WWE King of the Ring, the best thing Triple H can do is let him drop down the card a little bit. This will give fans a bit of a break from The Yeet Man and prevent Jey from becoming overexposed.

Perhaps the best thing that can be done is have Jey Uso return to the tag team scene. More specifically, Jey could reunite with Jimmy Uso. From there, the two could chase tag team gold.

There may have been seeds planted already that imply this is Triple H's grand plan. The New Day, the reigning World Tag Team Champions, put out a video on social media following Jey's loss to Gunther where they trashed the now former World Heavyweight Champion.

This could lead to Jimmy Uso and Jey reuniting. From there, The Usos and The New Day could bring their classic rivalry back, perhaps in time for SummerSlam. The Usos vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team Titles is a better move for Jey than the crown.

