Triple H must finally turn 4-time WWE champion heel on RAW following weeks of doubt

Triple H seems to be toying with WWE fans' emotions and keeping them in the dark about what's going on with current Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. She is supposed to be a heel but she's not completely heel. On the other hand, her actions aren't exactly what one expects from a babyface.

Now, she cannot be both babyface and heel. It's time that Triple H addresses the situation and confirms the four-time champion's character on WWE RAW. Currently, Morgan is the Women's World Champion, and previously she has been the SmackDown Women's Champion (which has been renamed to the WWE Women's Championship), and the Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez twice.

Triple H needs to put an end to the confusion

Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW and began her 'Revenge Tour'. The star injured Rhea Ripley during a backstage attack and The Eradicator had to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Furthermore, she has been acting quite the heel during segments, matches, and with Dominik Mysterio.

On the other hand, Morgan is being shown as a babyface during WWE live shows where she is greeting fans. It's quite confusing at this point, and fans have brought it up on social media as well.

The Game needs to put an end to the confusion and confirm her alignment. She's already the Women's World Champion and fans must know whether she is heel or babyface.

The Judgment Day's future is tied with Liv Morgan's character

It's been speculated widely that Morgan is going to align with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. On the other hand, Damian Priest will likely leave the faction to join forces with Rhea Ripley once she returns.

Unless Morgan is confirmed as a complete heel, The Judgment Day's future also hangs in the balance. She can't join the faction as a babyface, and joining the faction would make her a heel. Either way, Triple H needs to streamline this story!

Helps with a babyface turn for Rhea Ripley

The Eradicator is yet to return to the squared circle. She left WWE TV as a heel, but she can most definitely return as a babyface. So, if Liv Morgan turns heel and joins Balor, Mysterio, and McDonagh and they accept Morgan as Ripley's replacement, The Eradicator can return as babyface.

Furthermore, since Priest will mostly support Rhea Ripley, he can leave the faction and turn face as well. These babyface turns can lead to a heels vs. babyface storyline for The Judgment Day.

