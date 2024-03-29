Triple H must introduce a new championship following WWE's recent announcement

WWE recently made a huge announcement. The Stamford-based promotion previously revealed that a new show called Speed would be airing exclusively on X/Twitter. In a new video, further details regarding the program have been revealed.

These details include the fact that each match will last for just three minutes, and the show debuts on April 3, 2024. Perhaps what is most notable, however, is that there will be a WWE Speed Championship. Whoever wins the following tournament will get the prize.

While that is certainly exciting, Triple H and other company officials must also introduce a WWE Speed Women's Championship in the future. This would be necessary for a number of reasons, which will be outlined in this article.

For starters, the most obvious reason is simply for the sake of diversity and inclusion. The Stamford-based company having a weekly show that only features male talent in 2024 would be a bit bizarre. Triple H introducing another title for men would also be a strange choice while leaving women out.

Beyond that, it would likely be a bad look for the Stamford-based promotion if they were to leave female performers out. After controversies such as allegations against Vince McMahon and Ronda Rousey's harsh words about the Stamford-based company, The Game needs to make sure that talented women are treated as equals now more than ever.

There are several underutilized female WWE Superstars who could benefit from it

Beyond the optics and inclusion, another key reason why the Stamford-based company should introduce a Speed Women's Championship simply comes down to the fact that a lot of performers would benefit from the title existing.

Tegan Nox, for example, is yet to hold a title in WWE. Winning gold on a smaller show could be the push she needs currently. Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Indi Hartwell, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Nikki Cross are all RAW performers who could also benefit from the belt.

However, this also extends past RAW Superstars. SmackDown's Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are both underutilized. Zelina Vega and Mia Yim could also deliver great performances. Beyond that, NXT performers such as Gigi Dolin and Kiana James could use the show and a title win to transition to the main roster. So many superstars could use the boost of a secondary title.

This title could fill in as a women's mid-card belt in WWE

In what many believe is unjust and bizarre, WWE is yet to introduce a mid-card championship. There is no title for those in the middle of the pack for RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT, despite a strong roster.

The closest the Stamford-based company came to having one was when Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Champion. The Man defended the prized title both on NXT and RAW against some of the best and brightest up-and-comers and underutilized performers.

Many people believed that this title run was a probable test for a Women's Intercontinental Championship, but the belt is yet to be created. While that is disappointing, the WWE Speed Women's Championship could serve a similar role.

