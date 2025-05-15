Triple H must push WWE star to the moon upon his return

WWE’s Wyatt Sicks have not appeared on television since late December 2024 and the anticipation among fans for their return is at an all-time high. The faction disappeared before truly making their mark after a loss against Final Testament on RAW. However, recent speculations and subtle hints suggest their return could be imminent, possibly as early as this week’s SmackDown. With fans already invested in the group’s mystique, their comeback could be a major creative moment for WWE.

More than just another stable, the Wyatt Sicks serve as a spiritual continuation of Bray Wyatt’s legacy. Each member represents a part of Wyatt’s complex persona, making the group feel more like a tribute than a gimmick. The most important one is Uncle Howdy, portrayed by Wyatt’s real-life brother, Bo Dallas. The star has been brilliant with his promos, and his in-ring performances have been incredible.

When they return, Triple H must push the Wyatt Sicks, specifically Uncle Howdy, to the moon. The star needs strong creative direction, dominant wins, and a slow-burn storyline that builds him as a real manipulator in WWE.

Whether he continues to work with the other members of the faction or goes his way, his path to glory must feel impactful, which he truly deserves. With fans still mourning Bray’s loss, this is a chance to honor him while building a new legacy. A weak or forgotten return won’t do justice to the idea of the faction. Triple H should seize the opportunity to make Howdy a headline moving forward.

Alexa Bliss was rumored to align with Uncle Howdy on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss was long connected to the eerie world of Bray Wyatt, making her a natural fit for the rumored Wyatt Sicks faction. Her transformation in 2020 with The Fiend was one of her most talked-about storylines, blending psychological horror with her established character and in-ring talent.

With Bray’s unfortunate passing in 2023 and the introduction of Wyatt Sicks, fans immediately speculated that Bliss would be tied to the group once she returned. Those speculations intensified after she made her in-ring comeback at the 2025 Royal Rumble, with many believing WWE was preparing to reinsert her into the dark narrative she helped bring to life years ago.

However, the prolonged absence of Wyatt Sicks has seemingly shifted WWE’s creative direction for Bliss. Since her return, she hasn’t shown signs of aligning with the faction.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Bliss returned and teamed up with Zelina Vega, making headlines around the globe. Furthermore, she had a brief backstage interaction with Charlotte Flair, which has opened up a number of opportunities for a new storyline.

This shift suggests Triple H might keep Bliss away from the Wyatt Sicks for now. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star on the blue brand.

