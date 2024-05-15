Triple H must put former WWE champion against Bayley in a first-time-ever match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

WWE's next Premium Live Event, King and Queen of the Ring 2024, is fast approaching, but Bayley is still left with no definite challengers for her championship. However, a newcomer on SmackDown could be her next challenger.

Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship after defeating IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. The former Damage CTRL leader recently retained her title in a Triple Threat Match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France. Now that it seems like Naomi and Tiffany will turn their attention elsewhere, The Role Model could defend the title against former Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green.

Chelsea Green vs. Bayley will be a new match in WWE

Chelsea Green and Bayley have shared the ring before, but they have never faced each other in a one-on-one encounter. As the champion, it could benefit The Role Model as a fresh opponent will help her push the envelope further and solidify her reign.

Secondly, Chelsea Green has been doing superb heel work in recent times. Hence, battling a top heel would help Bayley cement herself as a babyface. From a fan perspective, the rivalry could unlock the hidden chemistry between two very contrasting characters.

Chelsea Green is over with the crowd

Expand Tweet

Green is one of the stars who have gotten over the crowd naturally. Despite being a heel, she has garnered many fans due to her entertaining character, both in the ring and on social media.

The company has a history of not showcasing fan-favorite stars enough, much like LA Knight. WWE should not make this mistake with Chelsea and put her in the title picture while she is super hot with fans.

Chelsea Green needs to have more opportunities as a singles star

Since returning to WWE, Chelsea has mainly worked alongside a tag team partner. Green has partnered with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven during her stint in the Stamford-based promotion. Now that she has the following to be a singles star, the former RAW Superstar could further develop this through a feud with Bayley.

Green involving herself in the title picture could solidify herself as a singles star and further put her microphone and in-ring skills under the spotlight. Through this, even if she doesn't walk home the Women's Championship, the 33-year-old could prove her mettle as a singles star by delivering a solid in-ring performance.