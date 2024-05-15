33-year-old WWE Superstar accuses Drew McIntyre of stealing

Drew McIntyre is on a tremendous run in WWE. He is currently feuding with CM Punk and is also involved in the World Heavyweight Championship picture after losing the title to Damian Priest at WrestleMania.

However, the one accolade McIntyre has been able to hold on to is the Slammy Award for the 2024 Social Star of the Year. On Twitter/X, Chelsea Green once again accused McIntyre of 'stealing' the award from her. Green was also nominated in the same category and expected to win the award with ease before McIntyre was awarded the trophy. This infuriated the 33-year-old former women's tag team champion and she has since taken to social media multiple times to vent her frustrations.

The 33-year-old has now sent a four-word message aimed at The Scottish Warrior.

"He stole my slammy!!!!!!!!!!" wrote Green.

Check out Green's tweet:

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania XL, McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He then proceeded to mock CM Punk, who was on commentary for the match, leading to a brawl between the two superstars.

The brawl allowed Priest to cash in the Money in the Bank contract and capture the World heavyweight Championship.

Drew McIntyre discussed the most important part of his new WWE deal

Post-WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre signed a new deal with WWE, as revealed by The Rock on social media.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the former WWE Champion discussed the most important part of his new contract. He claimed that being happy is the most important part of his career. McIntyre said:

"Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I’m happy and I can get time with my family that I’ve not had for 20 years. When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we’ve seen, almost for the past couple of years, there’s been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration. It’s been awesome, as you can see across the board."

McIntyre's last official match was a Fatal Four Way against Jey Uso, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet. The match was won by Jey, who earned a shot at Priest's title at Backlash France. The star is currently nursing an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback