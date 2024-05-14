Drew McIntyre reveals most important part of new WWE deal

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre signed a new contract with the Stamford-based company last month. The Scottish Warrior recently shed light on the most important part of his newly signed deal.

WWE veteran The Rock announced The Scottish Warrior's much-awaited re-signing with the company last month. The Final Boss sent McIntyre a Scottish Claymore and a personalized message sealed in an envelope. The Hollywood star was appointed to the Board of Directors of TKO Group earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, McIntyre noted that he wants to be happy at this point of his wrestling career. He added that being able to spend time with his family was the most important part of his contract. The former Intercontinental Champion further explained how the creative liberty provided by the company has helped several superstars break out:

"Being happy, at this point of my life and career all that matters is I’m happy and I can get time with my family that I’ve not had for 20 years. When it comes to creative, I can only control the controllable. As we’ve seen, almost for the past couple of years, there’s been a lot more leeway given to talent, a lot more collaboration. It’s been awesome, as you can see across the board. A lot of people breaking out and an opportunity for myself to show what I can truly do. I know with that it’s always going to be a case of roll with the punches, peaks and valleys, but there’s more to it than just that. We’ll see what the future holds, I just know that I’m in my prime and Drew McIntyre is not going to stop wrestling," he said.

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is currently out of action

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania XL to become the World Heavyweight Champion. After winning the title, the 38-year-old tried to mock CM Punk, who called the match alongside the commentary team, only to get attacked by the Second City Saint. It allowed Damian Priest to make his way to the ring to cash in his Money In The Bank contract and become the new champion.

During the attack from CM Punk, Drew McIntyre sustained an injury to his elbow. Despite competing in several matches after The Show of Shows, the former WWE Champion was not medically cleared to take part in the King of the Ring tournament. He was replaced by Jey Uso, who will face Gunther in the Semi-final next week on RAW.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest granted Drew McIntyre a title opportunity after he gets medically cleared. The Scottish Warrior is reportedly the favorite to end The Judgment Day member's title reign.

