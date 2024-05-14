Potential details on who might be the one to dethrone Damian Priest as the World Champion - Reports

Damian Priest shocked the world after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Drew McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40. Priest cashed in 5 minutes after McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the title. Priest has had one successful defense till now against Jey Uso.

This week on RAW, Priest had a confrontation with Drew McIntyre, hinting at a potential match between the two in the near future. McIntyre is currently dealing with an injury and has not been competing in matches despite appearing on television weekly. However, The Scottish Warrior could still be poised to regain the World Championship by defeating Priest.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that it is possible that WWE is teasing a match between Priest and McIntyre and The Scot could be the one to dethrone Priest eventually. He said that they might have two matches in which McIntyre would lose the first one and then go on to become World Champion in the second.

''And actually could make sense in some ways is, Drew gets screwed on the first one and then comes back to win the second one,'' said Meltzer.

Damian Priest 'roasted' Drew McIntyre on RAW this week

Priest and McIntyre had a face-to-face confrontation on Monday's RAW. During their talk, The Judgment Day member harshly criticized The Scottish Warrior. The World Heavyweight Champion said McIntyre was to blame for losing his title at 'Mania. He even said that McIntyre was careless in going to taunt CM Punk after winning his match against Seth Rollins after he had won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Judgement Day member Damian Priest also 'granted' McIntyre a Championship shot when he gets cleared to wrestle. WWE's next PLE will take place in McIntyre's home country Scotland. It is being speculated that a match between the two men will take place at the show on 15th June 2024.

