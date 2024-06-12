Triple H must take advantage of new alliance to set up major multi-person WWE feud

WWE has seemingly found new life under the creative leadership of Triple H. Fans are more excited for the product than they have been in decades, and it is in no small part thanks to The Game's creative. Part of what Triple H does so effectively is capitalize on and react to fan reception. The twists and turns in the Cody Rhodes saga, for example, showcase exactly that.

Following recent events on WWE television, it may be time for the company and Triple H himself to pivot again. A new alliance has been formed consisting of two top champions: Cody Rhodes and Trick Williams. The two have immediate and obvious chemistry, which could and should mean The Game could have them unite to take on AJ Styles and The O.C.

Cody Rhodes is set to clash with AJ Styles at the 2024 Clash at the Castle Scotland Premium Live Event. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship in an I Quit Match.

Things are quite heated between the pair following Styes' recent fake retirement and assault. With AJ reuniting with The Good Brothers, Cody may need help.

The two had a great bonding exchange on WWE NXT

Trick Williams and Cody Rhodes seem to have natural chemistry, which was evident during their interaction on NXT last night. Cody's in-ring promo was interrupted by the reigning NXT Champion, but it wasn't a disrespectful move.

Instead, Trick came out to exchange pleasantries with The American Nightmare. Additionally, Williams even invited Cody to "the cookout," which is a sign of endearment. With their mutual respect, an alliance just feels natural.

The champs would still need a third competitor to even the odds

As of now, The O.C. consists of either three or four members depending on the relationship between Michin and AJ Styles. Regardless, The Phenomenal One definitely has the support of former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Trick and Cody would have their work cut out for them if they wanted to battle all three men. The pair may need to find a third partner soon. Perhaps someone like LA Knight, a recent rival of AJ's, could be the perfect option. Alternatively, Je'Von Evans and Trick are friends. Perhaps The Young O.G. could step up and join them.

Trick Williams should be in Cody's corner at Clash at the Castle Scotland

Regardless of whether the duo can find a third partner or not, AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes will be clashing this Saturday. Given the I Quit match, anything goes, The Good Brothers will certainly get involved.

Since Trick Williams won't have an NXT Premium Live Event to attend this weekend, he should instead fly out to Scotland and have The American Nightmare's back. If Rhodes had some help, he would be even more effective in keeping The O.C. in check.

