Triple H needs to add a legendary stipulation to Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 40, we will finally see Jey Uso take on Jimmy Uso. The elder Uso finally accepted his brother's challenge in a backstage interview last night on SmackDown.

The Bloodline has continued to make Jey's life a living hell even after he left SmackDown and moved to RAW. Jimmy Uso constantly interferes in his twin brother's matches, costing him some important wins. Main Event Jey had enough of this and issued a WrestleMania challenge, which Jimmy accepted. But a match of this magnitude must have a legendary stipulation, and this is where Triple H comes in. The CCO should book The Usos in a ladder match.

While a singles match between the two Samoan highflyers would be amazing, Triple H should do something different. Instead of a singles contest, The Game could book both superstars in a ladder match. Usually, in a ladder match, there is either a title or briefcase hanging above. However, The CCO could have something bigger at stake.

For the Anoa'i family, nothing is more meaningful than the Ula Fala. WWE could hang that up in the ladder match, making it a must-win for both Usos. Roman Reigns could also have a close eye on this match. The Tribal Chief will not want Jimmy to lose a match involving something that has huge family sentiment on a stage like WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40: Jey Uso always wanted to face Jimmy Uso in a ladder match

In an interview sometime back, The Usos claimed they would love to fight each other one-on-one at WrestleMania, and they are finally getting it. However, a match of this magnitude can't be just a normal singles match.

Last year, leading to the Money in the Bank PLE and their civil war match, The then-united Usos sat down with Ariel Helwani for an interview. While Jey expressed his desire to face Jimmy one-on-one, he also revealed what stipulation he would like: a ladder match.

"Man, if I could pick a stipulation for a match, it'd probably be a ladder match, uce. I love ladder matches, and I feel like that's how we would fight with ladders. I mean, we love The Hardy Boyz a lot, so definitely a ladder match," said Jey.

Check out the video below:

With a few weeks to go, the buildup to this story has been great. Time will tell whether there will be any stipulations for The Usos' match at WrestleMania 40.