Triple H needs to avoid making a HUGE mistake with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2025; it could damage his babyface run

After a month of hiatus, Roman Reigns finally returned to WWE last week on Monday Night RAW. This week, the OTC confronted Paul Heyman and attacked Bronson Reed &amp; Bron Breakker with the help of Jey Uso.Following this reunion, it is expected that the Original Tribal Chief &amp; YEET Master will face Heyman's alliance at SummerSlam 2025. Earlier, it was rumored that Roman would lock horns with Seth Rollins at the forthcoming premium live event in New Jersey.However, Seth Rollins' injury has forced Triple H-led creative team to cancel the rumored SummerSlam showdown.Triple H should avoid booking Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam 2025For those who might not know, this year's Biggest Party of the Summer will be a two-night PLE. Meanwhile, Triple H's creative team should avoid one huge mistake, which could damage the babyface image of Reigns.WWE should avoid booking a tag team match featuring the Original Bloodline as the main event. Instead, Triple H and Co should give the main event spot to a CM Punk vs. Gunther World Title match.The Best in the World recently won the Gauntlet match by defeating Bron Breakker. This secured him a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam. A World Title is considered one of the most prized titles in the company.Considering its weightage, WWE should prioritize Punk vs. Gunther title match as the main event for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Despite being a two-night show, the sports entertainment juggernaut should not book Roman Reigns as the main eventer of the PLE.Reigns main-eventing The Biggest Party of the Summer might receive a negative reactionThe Head of the Table is indeed a megastar in the sports entertainment juggernaut, but still, his match is not worthy enough to headline the show. The rumored tag team bout is not expected to have any stakes other than being a rivalry match.Booking Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's potential tag team match could generate a negative reaction from the fans on the internet and eventually tarnish the image of the OTC. This is why Triple H made sure not to make his mistake at the forthcoming MetLife Stadium event.Roman Reigns must compete in a major singles match following WWE SummerSlam 2025Following SummerSlam 2025, WWE must book Roman Reigns in a singles feud against Bron Breakker. World Wrestling Entertainment has already hinted at a Breakker vs. Reigns singles match.With the company potentially booking the OTC in a tag team match at SummerSlam, they should prefer to move forward with a singles rivalry between the new Big Dog and the Head of the Table.This will help WWE establish Breakker as a more prominent star and garner him significant attention from fans due to his involvement with Roman Reigns.