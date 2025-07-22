6 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW

By Love Verma
Published Jul 22, 2025 08:18 GMT
RAW
Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso ended this week's WWE RAW by destroying Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. This happened when the OTC rejected Paul Heyman's offer to join them and launched an attack on the new Big Dog. Reigns also took down Reed with the help of Jey Uso.

The show ended with the OG Bloodline member standing tall. In this article, we examine six things that WWE subtly told us on the latest red brand show.

#6. Sami Zayn is likely to be off television again on RAW

Sami Zayn locked horns against Karrion Kross, where the Herald of Doomsday emerged as the winner with the aid of Scarlett Bordeaux. During the match, Kross capitalized on Sami's ribcage injury, which enabled him to dominate the majority of the match.

Kross dominated the former IC Champion and secured the victory. Meanwhile, the way Sami suffered the loss and WWE highlighted the ribcage injury seems to be a subtle hint that he could be written off television again.

#5. Seth Rollins isn’t coming back soon

When Paul Heyman offered Roman Reigns leadership of his villainous group, he asserted that Seth Rollins would be out of WWE for an extended period of time. The Oracle asserting the lack of leadership in the faction seems a hint that the Visionary isn't coming back to the company anytime soon.

Additionally, since no timeline has been revealed yet by WWE, there is a chance that he may not return to the Stamford-based promotion for the remainder of this year.

#4. Kabuki Warriors might turn on IYO SKY

Kabuki Warriors reunited with IYO SKY in a backstage segment on RAW. Here, Kairi Sane and Asuka were hyping the Genius of Sky ahead of her Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2025 for the Women's World Title.

Meanwhile, while hyping SKY, the words of the Empress of Tomorrow seem to indicate that they might turn off the former Women's World Champion soon. Asuka mentioned that Rhea Ripley is the 'friend' of IYO SKY.

This statement shows that the Kabuki Warriors may be unhappy with SKY's growing friendship with the Eradicator. Additionally, it may become a significant reason for them to turn against IYO in the near future.

#3. Bayley's heel turn is on the horizon now

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria get a Women's Tag Team Title shot against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez on RAW. However, the match ended in a failing effort as the Hugger got pinned by Raquel when Becky Lynch took out Valkyria.

The loss of the former Damage CTRL leader could lead to her heel turn at SummerSlam 2025. In frustration of his repeated losses in major matches, Bayley might attack Lyra out of jealousy at The Biggest Party of the Summer and cost her against The Man.

#2. WWE has seemingly given up on Austin Theory

Over the past few months, WWE dropped multiple hints and generated buzz for the breakup of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's alliance. Despite all the anticipation, the company separated both the stars merely via a normal announcement.

This occurred during a backstage segment on Monday Night RAW, where Waller revealed that Theory is injured and the A-Town Down is now over. Since then, fans are in high belief that WWE has seemingly given up the former US Champion, especially after they wasted all the buzz surrounding Austin Theory's babyface run.

#1. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW has subtly confirmed Roman Reigns' match for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Last week, the OG Bloodline reunited on RAW, and this week, Reigns and Jey once again stood together and bashed Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

This development suggested that WWE is planning a tag team match at SummerSlam, where The YEET Master and the OTC will face Seth Rollins' faction members. The ending of RAW this week subtly confirmed this as well.

