Triple H needs to book a huge title change on WWE SmackDown this week so returning main roster star can go to Backlash

Heading into the fallout episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania XL, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has already started making plans for the Stamford-based promotion's next premium live event, Backlash, on May 4, 2024.

In this event, a returning main roster star could be part of the match card. The returning superstar should be Baron Corbin. The Lone Wolf's tag team partner on NXT, Bron Breakker, is part of the SmackDown roster and is expected to get involved in a storyline soon, and what better way to do so, than having Baron Corbin join him on the blue brand and bringing The Wolf Dogs to SmackDown.

On that occasion, the powerful duo would challenge the newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions Austin Theory and Grayson Waller to a title match.

It might be too soon for Triple H and WWE to break up Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker's tag team

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin created a fun-to-watch tag team on NXT, eventually winning the NXT Tag Team Championship. Even though The Wolf Dogs lost the titles on the latest episode of the white and gold brand, Corbin's return to SmackDown could create the perfect storyline for both superstars as Bron is already performing on the blue brand.

The two have been exceptional during their tag team run, and their partnership has received a positive response from fans, which is something that Triple H certainly pays attention to.

Baron Corbin has become a fan favorite in France and should be on the WWE Backlash card

Baron Corbin has built most of his career based on heel characters and he usually gets booed by fans in arenas. Still, it appears that he is a fan favorite in France, as he was cheered in Paris during a WWE Live Event in 2023.

"I've got to get back there, we've got a pay-per-view there. I'm like who do I have to destroy to get on to that pay-per-view with my boy here (Bron Breakker)? Because the reception would be incredible, and then I am just going to stay and I'll be the mayor of Paris. I'll live there and eat good food every day because after that reception I very well could be the mayor of Paris," Baron Corbin said.

With that in mind, having Baron Corbin on the match card for Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event could be a major boost for Triple H and WWE in terms of fan engagement. However, it remains to be seen whether The Game will schedule a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match between The Wolf Dogs and the A-Town Down Under for the fallout episode of the blue brand after WrestleMania XL.

