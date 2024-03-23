Triple H needs to book Roman Reigns in a huge match involving five other WWE stars ahead of WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face on the latest episode of SmackDown and were involved in a heated exchange of words. However, what remained the highlight of the segment was the ending sequence, when all the superstars, namely Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins, made their way through the ring and stood toe-to-toe with each other.

The ephemeral confrontation between all the superstars was enough to stir excitement among fans and therefore, the company needs to capitalize on this. Triple H needs to book a huge six-man tag team match between the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline and the team of Rhodes, Rollins and Jey ahead of WrestleMania XL.

To accentuate the feud between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been promoting the blockbuster tag team match of WrestleMania Night One, putting the main event of Sunday in the backseat. However, the latest edition of SmackDown was different, as WWE put the spotlight on the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Triple H needs to continue this next week as well and put The Tribal Chief in a six-man tag team match against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. Roman leading The Bloodline against Cody would accentuate his feud with The American Nightmare ahead of their huge clash at WrestleMania XL.

Moreover, it will bring the spotlight back to the Undisputed Universal Championship match, which will headline the second night of The Showcase of The Immortals in Philadelphia.

To take a break from The Rock

Ever since The Rock became involved in the ongoing storyline, he has taken center stage and overshadowed everyone, thus working as the protagonist in the ongoing feud ahead of WrestleMania.

Therefore, WWE needs to take a break from him for a while and let Roman Reigns and The Bloodline take the spotlight on SmackDown ahead of The Show of Shows. As a result, Triple H needs to book all six superstars in a huge six-man tag team match in the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

This will allow Roman Reigns to move the wagons of the ongoing saga along with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the absence of The Rock.

To hype up The Bloodline saga ahead of WrestleMania XL

Not only Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with each other on SmackDown, but Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso also stood toe-to-toe against each other during the ending moments of the show. Not to mention, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa were also involved in the segment.

With The Bloodline saga reaching it's apogee, Triple H needs to put all six combustible elements against each other in a six-man tag team match. Roman, Solo and Jimmy must battle Cody, Seth and Jey on SmackDown to give a glimpse of what's in store at WrestleMania.

Triple H needs to make it happen in order to hype up family drama ahead of WrestleMania XL. Moreover, it will also stir excitement among the fans for their individual matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

