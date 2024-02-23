Triple H needs to be careful going forward after almost getting badly injured at the hands of a WWE Superstar

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to be careful going forward after what happened at today's Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia.

The Australian fans were not happy in the least to see Logan Paul on stage during the Elimination Chamber Press Event today. The Maverick cut a heel promo and confronted Kevin Owens during the final moments of the segment.

This led to a brawl between Owens and Paul. Triple H and Randy Orton immediately separated the duo, but The Game almost got badly hurt while doing so. While The King of Kings was trying to keep Owens away from Paul, The Prizefighter almost hit his elbow on the former WWE Champion's face.

Head over to the 40:46 mark to watch the insane clip:

When arch-rivals come face-to-face, there is always a chance that it ends in chaos. The Game always makes it a point to come in between and stop superstars from hurting each other during press conferences. This time around, though, he could have gotten badly injured at the hands of Kevin Owens. The WWE Hall of Famer will be featured in many press conferences in the future and is bound to get involved in more such situations. He needs to be careful while trying to diffuse such situations, though, for the sake of his well-being.

Triple H was involved in another such incident not long ago

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, The Rock confronted Cody Rhodes after the latter insulted The Bloodline. The Brahma Bull ended up slapping Rhodes, leading to a brawl with The Bloodline on one side and Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the other. Triple H and others immediately intervened and prevented the brawl from escalating.

The Rock later turned heel and joined The Bloodline. He also assured that he won't let Rhodes leave WrestleMania XL with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What was your immediate reaction to Kevin Owens almost hitting The Game during the Elimination Chamber Press Event? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE