Triple H needs to find a place for 3-time WWE champion at WrestleMania XL after he impressed the world on SmackDown

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon and the card for The Showcase of the Immortals has started to take shape. However, several superstars on the main roster are yet to grab a spot at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

One of the names on the list is SmackDown Superstar Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old has been captivating fans on the main roster with his dominating performances. However, despite his impressive run, Breakker is without an opponent at WrestleMania 40.

Hence, Chief Content Officer Triple H must find a spot for the talented wrestler on The Show of Shows to capitalize on his red-hot momentum.

Breakker currently holds the NXT Tag Team Title with Baron Corbin. The duo will compete at NXT Stand and Deliver during the WrestleMania weekend.

WWE's decision to bring Breakker to the main roster might look preposterous if the company fails to put him on the card of their marquee event. Hence, Triple H must not falter his momentum and should give Bron Breakker a deserving spot at WrestleMania XL.

Bron Breakker might lose the NXT Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL weekend

As noted above, the SmackDown superstar also holds the NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin.

However, Breakker's title run is seemingly nearing its end. The reigning champions will defend their title at NXT Stand and Deliver. Their challengers will be decided via a tag-team tournament, which kicked off on the developmental brand this week.

The exclusive premium live event will take place during the WrestleMania XL weekend. With Bron Breakker being a SmackDown superstar, the Stamford-based promotion might decide to elevate him to the main event scene on the blue brand.

Therefore, there is a good possibility that the 26-year-old might lose the NXT Tag Team Championship at the April 6 spectacle.

It will be interesting to see which tag team wins the tournament to earn the right to challenge The Wolf Dogs at Stand and Deliver.

