Triple H needs to give a stern warning to top WWE star ASAP because enough is enough

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to have a talk with a top superstar before he crosses the line again at WrestleMania XL.

At this point, fans are tired of Solo Sikoa's repeated interferences in big matches. These interferences have helped Roman Reigns retain his title on more than one occasion. Be it Clash at the Castle, WrestleMania 39, or the latest edition of RAW, Solo has crossed the line too many times without facing the consequences.

During the latest episode of RAW, Solo Sikoa attacked Cody Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, helping Drew McIntyre pick up a big win in the process. This was exactly what happened in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year. There comes the point where enough is enough, and Sikoa needs to face repercussions for his actions.

At WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes again. The Enforcer will likely come out and try to cost Cody the match. Triple H needs to make sure history does not repeat itself and should have a private conversation with The Bloodline member. The Game needs to warn The Enforcer that if the latter tries to interfere in the biggest WWE match of the year again, it will result in serious consequences for him. The King of Kings should make it clear to Sikoa that his actions could land him in big trouble.

What the future has in store for The Enforcer remains to be seen.

Triple H had a chat with Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year. The American Nightmare later had a conversation with Triple H backstage. Here's what Cody told BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani during an interview:

“I had a really good conversation that night with Triple H where he was really just trying to press upon me how important it was that I just main evented WrestleMania. Even when someone who, is one of your favorites, and someone who (I’ve) tried to get their attention and had a unique relationship with." [H/T Fightful]

A stern warning to Sikoa would ensure that he does not attempt to sabotage the main event of WrestleMania twice in a row. With the WWE Universe behind Cody like never before, him losing again due to an interference won't sit well with fans in the least.

Do you think Solo Sikoa should receive a warning before WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!