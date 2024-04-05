Triple H needs to plant the seeds for a huge Bloodline break-up at WrestleMania 40 on WWE SmackDown tonight

WrestleMania 40 could see a huge break-up, as well as a huge patch-up if Triple H decides to plant some seeds on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso will face his brother, Jimmy Uso, with WWE having a vision of bringing them back together. However, for them to come together, Triple H might have to play the cards well, and here is why and how he could do it.

Triple H could create a rift between two Bloodline members to cause the initial sparks heading into WrestleMania 40

In the final episode of WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso will face Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer likes to handle business on his own when given an opportunity.

However, to help, Jimmy Uso could help Solo out, but might end up costing him the match due to some mishaps. This would not sit well with Sikoa, who could lose his cool in seconds and decide not to help Jimmy at WrestleMania 40.

We could then see the unthinkable where, following Jey vs. Jimmy at The Show of Shows, Solo could attack Jimmy to take him out of The Bloodline. Jey could then finally forgive his brother and make the save resulting in their reunion.

Jey Uso wants to patch things up with Jimmy Uso subject to a certain condition

Across multiple interviews over the years, The Usos have always been vocal about their love for each other and their family. The current phase between them feels like their relationship is over, but that may not be the case.

In an interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso revealed he would love to get back with his brother, only if he leaves The Bloodline.

"My brothers know this, as long as The Tribal Chief got his finger on Jimmy and Solo, it's never going to happen. So y'all just come this way, just come to Monday, man," Jey Uso said.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is certainly going to be a classic match that would fill fans with excitement.

The Usos are better together than away from each other

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso are top-class performers on their own. However, them together as a team is unmatched. They are the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

The twin brothers have given us some of the most iconic storylines and matches the business has ever seen. While Roman Reigns is the master of The Bloodline's success, there were times The Usos outshined their Tribal Chief.

There is no better proof than the tag team match win of The Usos against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Their reunion will bring the loudest pop any tag team has ever received.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE