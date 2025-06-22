Triple H needs to have a SERIOUS talk with 31-year-old female star who publicly disrespected a WWE championship

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H needs to have a private conversation with one of the company's most beloved superstars, Giulia. The 31-year-old star recently made some shocking comments about the Women's United States Championship.

Giulia and Zelina Vega will collide for the latter's Women's US Title on SmackDown this week. Ahead of the match, Giulia made some pretty shocking comments about the championship. She said the title is simply a stepping stone for her, and she doesn't care much about it.

The Women's US Title was recently introduced under the Triple H regime, and The Game should not take Giulia's comments lightly. A major WWE Superstar disrespecting an important title belt does nothing but devalue it. Triple H needs to have a serious talk with Giulia, explaining why her comments were disrespectful.

Many WWE Superstars would love for Triple H to give them a Women's US Title run

Remember Michin? The popular female star did everything she could to win the Women's US Title, and so did many other women. In the end, Chelsea Green won the belt in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's US Champion.

Michin still hasn't won a title in WWE despite doing everything she can to win one. She and many others would love to have a Women's US Title run. The title means a lot to those women, unlike Giulia.

Giulia's comments are disrespectful to Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega

Chelsea Green was the first Women's US Champion in WWE history. She was on cloud nine after winning the belt because she had worked incredibly hard for years on end to win a major singles WWE title.

Zelina Vega also worked tirelessly for several years before FINALLY being given a chance to hold the belt. She couldn't control her emotions after winning the title. Giulia's comments were beyond disrespectful to these women who have given their blood, sweat, and tears to hold the Women's US Championship.

Some things are better left unsaid

To be honest, mid-card belts like the Intercontinental Title and the US Title are stepping stones toward bigger goals: WWE's World Titles. However, one should be cautious about outright calling them "stepping stones" before you've even won them.

To make matters worse, Giulia bluntly said she doesn't care much about the Women's US Title, unlike Vega. Giulia is aiming for the WWE Women's Title and wants to win it somewhere down the line, but she needs to respect the mid-card titles as well.

