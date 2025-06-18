Triple H needs to tell veteran, "Enough is enough," for his never-ending complaints about WWE's booking

It's time for WWE CCO Triple H to take matters into his own hands and have a talk with Rikishi. The Hall of Famer's rants against WWE's booking of Jey Uso have become repetitive and quite tiresome at this point.

It's been a while since Rikishi started a podcast named Off The Top, where he regularly comments on WWE's booking of Jey Uso, Roman Reigns, and other members of the Anoaʻi family. Fans who keep up with the podcast are aware of Rikishi's never-ending rants about his family's booking, especially Jey Uso. It seems like no matter how WWE books Jey, Rikishi is never satisfied with the same and always has something to say about the booking of his son.

It's finally time for Triple H to contact Rikishi and have a private conversation with the WWE veteran. Triple H needs to ask the legend to pump the brakes when it comes to targeting WWE every single week for the way Jey's being booked.

Jey Uso is being booked WAY better by Triple H than most men on the WWE roster

Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. It was a star-studded match that consisted of megastars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio.

Jey then went on to win the top prize by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41, the biggest WWE show of the year. It just doesn't get any bigger for a WWE Superstar than that.

Jey has been a part of the biggest WWE storyline of this generation

The Bloodline has been the biggest story in all of WWE over the past five years or so. Jey Uso has been involved in some of the biggest angles involving the faction, be it his battles against Roman Reigns, his issues with Sami Zayn, or being betrayed by his brother, Jimmy.

Jey has been put in the spotlight for years on end at this point. If that's still not enough for Rikishi, one wonders what Triple H needs to do to make him happy.

Several current stars would kill for the spot Jey Uso currently has on the roster

Rikishi isn't satisfied with Jey's WWE booking for some reason, judging by his comments on his podcast. Dozens of current WWE Superstars would absolutely love to have Jey's spot on the roster.

Karrion Kross, who's been getting massive reactions for a while now, would love to win the World Heavyweight Title, no matter how short the reign would be. LA Knight, who many feel is one of WWE's biggest fumbles, would love nothing but to win the Royal Rumble and head over to 'Mania for a world title match.

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More