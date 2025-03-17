Triple H to officially make a major change to WrestleMania 41 match due to recent incident? Exploring the possibility

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H might make a major change to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41. The present match card has IYO SKY defending her title against Bianca Belair at Mania. However, the absence of Rhea Ripley from the match and her losing the title just a few weeks ahead of WrestleMania is quite unsettling.

The Eradicator lost her title to The Genius of The Sky two weeks back on Monday Night RAW, thus shocking the WWE fans. Moreover, it wasn't a match officiated by the promotion, but Mami herself offered a title match to the Damage CTRL leader. It turned out to be a monumental mistake for her. At present, she has no storyline or match at WrestleMania 41, and if things remain the way they are, Rhea might not even get inside the ring at the big event.

Under these circumstances, Triple H might give a respite to Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of RAW. He might insert her into the title match between IYO and Bianca, making it a triple threat contest.

The reason Hunter can do that is that Bianca Belair was present during Rhea's title match against SKY on RAW, and at one point, she even pushed Ripley after a heated exchange. There was no requirement of Bianca outside the ring, but she did show up. As a result of her outside intervention during the match, Triple H can make this decision on tomorrow's episode of RAW.

Further, the three of them had another heated exchange last week on RAW. It was IYO's interview with Michael Cole after her title win, but Bianca showed up to confront SKY. Within minutes, Rhea Ripley was inside the ring, lashing out at the EST of WWE for showing up unnecessarily during her title match on RAW.

The promo ended with SKY slapping both Rhea and Bianca. This further indicates that the contest at WrestleMania 41 is indeed going to be a triple threat affair.

IYO SKY might retain the title at WWE WrestleMania 41

There is a high probability that IYO SKY will retain her newly won Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. The company might not initiate this rapid title change within a month. IYO SKY can retain the belt for at least two months. Even if it's a one-on-one contest against Bianca, SKY should be able to hold onto the title.

In that case, Rhea Ripley can come out and attack Bianca, thus taking her revenge. This would also set up a rivalry between the two, and they can then lock horns at the Backlash PLE after Mania.

As of now, all eyes will be on this week's episode of RAW and how WWE books the Women's World title match at Mania.

