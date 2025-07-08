Triple H to officially turn 18-year veteran heel and end tag team for good after WWE RAW? Potential explored

Triple H has been pulling out all the stops to make WWE shows unpredictable for fans. However, there have been criticisms lately due to seemingly repetitive storylines and angles. Therefore, The Game might have some major plans to overcome this situation. It might happen by turning an 18-year veteran into a full-blown heel and introducing a new storyline on RAW.

Ad

WWE might decide to change Natalya's gimmick in the coming weeks. The Queen of Harts is currently in a tag team with Maxxine Dupri on RAW. Despite being active, the two were not given the opportunity to compete for the Women's Tag Team Title at Evolution. Instead, The Kabuki Warriors were handed this opportunity even without a qualifying match.

This unfair treatment could ignite a fire within Natalya, which could push her to retaliate against the division and the management next week on RAW. However, given Maxxine Dupri's natural babyface persona, she might hesitate to stand with the veteran in her conflict against WWE. It could frustrate Natalya, which could lead her to turn on Dupri.

Ad

Trending

The veteran may accuse the Alpha Academy member of being nothing more than deadweight, holding her back. It could mark the end of The Dungeon Dolls for good on RAW while allowing Natalya to kick off a singles run as a top heel in the company. Such an angle could not only introduce a new and fresh dynamic in the women's division, but could also revitalize the veteran's career in the company.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it is an intriguing possibility, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for Natalya and Maxxine Dupri's tag team from here on. The Queen of Harts made her WWE debut in 2007, making her an 18-year veteran in the promotion.

Triple H to book Natalya vs. Maxxine Dupri at SummerSlam?

If Natalya betrays Maxxine Dupri in the coming weeks, it could lead to a major shift in the women's division. The angle could give rise to a feud between the two stars on the red brand. If that happens, Triple H could make it a focal point of the RAW women's mid-card division on the road to SummerSlam.

Ad

Dupri and Natalya have the potential to deliver an incredible storyline. In the past, fans have appreciated the depth of Maxxine's character work. Now, if WWE combines it with the experience of The Queen of Harts, it could lead to a mind-blowing storyline. However, despite all the potential the rivalry has, Triple H is unlikely to book a match between the two at SummerSlam.

Ad

WWE reserves marquee matches and blockbuster showdowns for The Biggest Party of the Summer, and this has been seen many times over the years. However, the creative team might not view Natalya vs. Maxxine Dupri as a big enough bout for an event like SummerSlam. Hence, the chances of it happening at the summer spectacle are low.

This potential match may take place during the SummerSlam weekend or after that. As of now, nothing has been confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!