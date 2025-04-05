Triple H to order major star to come out of retirement & face Randy Orton at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

Due to Kevin Owens's unforeseen real-life injury, Triple H was forced to pull out of the scheduled match of Owens vs. Randy Orton from this year's WrestleMania card. This news came into the picture during the recent SmackDown when Nick Aldis invited The Prizefighter.

Here, KO disclosed his real-life neck injury, leading to him getting pulled from 'Mania and getting on hiatus from WWE. Soon, The Viper came out and was unhappy with his match no longer being part of Showcase of Immortals. In this frustration, the Legend Killer hit an RKO on the National Treasure and dropped the SmackDown General Manager in the middle of the ring.

With Kevin Owens out from the 'Mania card and Orton with no challenger left, Triple H might order Nick Aldis to come out of his retirement & eventually face Orton at Shows of the Shows. The last time Aldis contested in the squared circle was in October 2023. Since then, he appeared in WWE in the authority figure role. However, considering The Viper RKO-ing Aldis, it opens the chances of a match between these two stars at WrestleMania 41.

The Game might order the National Treasure to enter the ring again and compete against Orton at Mania. This not only permits Triple H to book Randy for WrestleMania but also allows Aldis to take vengeance against the Apex Predator for his actions.

It will be intriguing to see what happens in the upcoming weeks as we approach the Shows of the Shows.

Why Triple H might punish Randy Orton for his actions in recent SmackDown

The actions of the Legend Killer might face repercussions for attacking Nick Aldis, as the National Treasure is an authority figure in the blue brand. Thus, Orton striking an RKO on Aldis could lead to consequences, and The Game might punish the Apex Predator soon.

One of the potential punishments could be a temporary suspension for Randy Orton. This writes Orton off the television and allows Triple H to reform the WrestleMania plans for the Apex Predator. Besides this, Triple H might also impose a heavy fine as financial loss could be a big hit for Orton.

Meanwhile, it's important to note that The Viper paid him double the amount during his last fine to Nick Aldis. So, the Legend Killer might use that angle to tackle the imposition of the penalty for his actions.

