Triple H to suspend former WWE Champion just ahead of WrestleMania 41 due to big reason? Analyzing the possibility 

Triple H might be more involved behind the scenes now in WWE as its Chief Content Officer, but he still makes occasional appearances on TV. A recent incident on SmackDown could force The Game to show up in front of the fans and hand a suspension to none other than multi-time champion Randy Orton.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens officially confirmed that he was injured and would be unable to compete at WrestleMania 41, where he was slated to face The Viper. KO revealed that he had been struggling with neck issues and was now set to undergo surgery. Moments later, Orton came out to the ring and pulled off a shocking move by taking out SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Authority figures in WWE are not to be messed with, and Randy Orton could potentially face repercussions for his actions on the Friday night show.

Now that he no longer has a match for WrestleMania 41, Triple H could potentially punish the legendary performer by handing him a suspension that could keep him out until The Show of Shows. This could possibly even lead to another heel turn for Randy Orton down the line, where he could embrace his sadistic side again.

Nick Aldis has yet to address the events from tonight's SmackDown, and only time will tell what this could mean for The Viper's immediate future.

Cody Rhodes wants Randy Orton in the WWE Hall of Fame

In a recent interview, Cody Rhodes spoke about how Randy Orton, with whom he shares a close bond, should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Undisputed WWE Champion also picked John Cena, saying the two performers had done a lot for the business and warranted a place in the Hall of Fame.

"I feel like there are certain people who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame when they’re done wrestling, and love him, hate him or indifferent, John Cena would check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame. Also, Randy Orton should check a box as somebody who should immediately go into the Hall of Fame," Rhodes said.

Though it might not happen anytime soon, as Orton is still actively competing in the ring in WWE, there's no doubt that he's a guaranteed first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

