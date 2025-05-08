Triple H to pair Aleister Black with 34-year-old WWE star on SmackDown before Backlash? Exploring the possibility

WWE under Triple H’s creative reign has been on point lately. Some talented superstars have recently re-signed with the company. One such star is former NXT Champion Aleister Black. The Dutch powerhouse returned triumphantly to the Stamford-based promotion on April 25, on SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, and garnered a massive response. The Game could align Black with a 34-year-old superstar on the blue brand ahead of Backlash to build fan interest.

The Harbinger of Fury made his presence felt by immediately targeting The Miz, defeating him despite the former champion being backed by his tag partner, Carmello Hayes.

It is possible, on the forthcoming edition of SmackDown, Uncle Howdy could finally return to the WWE. Triple H could align the leader of The Wyatt Sicks with Aleister Black. Howdy could then renew his feud with The A-Lister, which ended when the faction lost to The Final Testament on WWE RAW and was later moved to the blue brand.

As a result, a tag team rivalry between Black and Howdy vs. The Miz and Hayes might be booked on the Friday night show. This could even mark the return of The Wyatt Sicks to SmackDown.

The heel stable hasn’t been seen on WWE television since they were drafted to SmackDown, following the first-ever transfer window. There was also significant speculation about Black being a new member of the fearsome group.

Hence, Triple H could finally listen to the fans, and Aleister Black might get involved with Wyatt Sicks. That said, the abovementioned angle is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

Top pro wrestling veteran claims only Aleister Black could save WWE faction

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling’s Q&A Session, pro wrestling veteran Bill Apter expressed that The Wyatt Sicks had “fizzled out” and stated that he doesn’t think the fearsome faction has worked well for the promotion.

Furthermore, Apter claimed things might work if Aleister Black gets included in The Wyatt Sicks faction. He also requested WWE to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back on television:

"I think that The Wyatt Sicks has fizzled out. I don't think Wyatt Sicks works at all. I don't think it's working. I don't see any compelling situation in it, maybe if they put [Aleister] Black in there. I don't know, but I just cannot see it working at all. I think they need to repackage Alexa Bliss and bring her back without anything to do with The Wyatt Sicks. It doesn't work,” said Apter.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for Aleister Black in the coming weeks.

