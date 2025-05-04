The alliance of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker in WWE is going to be deadly. It comprises a clever Wiseman, a shrewd Visionary and a monster in Bron Breakker. The WWE roster will take some time to be able to overpower the might of these three individuals.

In the past two weeks, the trio has beaten down Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn. With WWE Backlash around the corner, it's still not clear who the duo of Rollins and Breakker will face at the premium event, or if they are going to be in St. Louis.

On that note, we take a look at five teams that can beat Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker at WWE Backlash.

#5 Roman Reigns and CM Punk

The first team that comes to mind is Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Although the two have some serious differences, they can come together on one night to take down Rollins and Breakker. The Visionary had taken down both Reigns and Punk on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41, along with Bron Breakker.

This week on RAW, Sami Zayn was their victim. Therefore, on tomorrow's edition of RAW, Reigns and Punk can join forces to attack Seth Rollins and Breakker. Adam Pearce can then announce their tag team match at Backlash.

#4 Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso

Sami Zayn was assaulted by Rollins and The Unpredictable Badass last week on RAW. It seemed that the Honorary Uce would again be out of action for the next few weeks. However, Zayn can show up on tomorrow night's episode of RAW to take revenge on the duo.

He can bring Jimmy Uso alongside him, as the duo was part of the OG Bloodline. Sami and Jimmy Uso can challenge Rollins and Breakker to a tag team match at Backlash.

#3 Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns/CM Punk

If Roman Reigns doesn't show up on RAW tomorrow night, Cody Rhodes can come out to save CM Punk. Punk might come alone to take out Rollins and Breakker, and upon being confronted, the duo can attack him. Cody Rhodes can then come out to save his friend, CM Punk.

Rhodes and Punk can then form an alliance to take on The Visionary and Young Steiner on RAW. Cody Rhodes hasn't shown up in WWE since losing the Undisputed title at WrestleMania 41 to John Cena. Since Orton is clashing against Cena at Backlash for the title, Rhodes can get in a tag team match with Punk against Rollins and company.

#2 AJ Styles and Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has been in AJ Styles' ears of late, and who knows, The Phenomenal One might turn heel once again and join Kross. The two can unite on RAW and challenge Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker to a match at Backlash.

This would also be a good opportunity for Kross to prove his mettle. Despite being present in the shows, he hasn't been able to perform in his matches. His last bout came against Styles on the April 14 edition of RAW, and the fans genuinely liked his work. Therefore, on this week's edition of RAW, Styles and Kross can join hands to challenge The Visionary and The Badass.

#1 Bronson Reed and Jeff Cobb

Bronson Reed hasn't been seen in WWE since Survivor Series: WarGames last year. He has been nursing a broken ankle and also underwent surgery recently. The 330-pound giant can return as a face on Monday Night RAW to take on his former rival, Seth Rollins.

Alongside Reed, the fans might also witness a former NJPW star, Jeff Cobb, making his WWE debut as a face as Reed's partner. The 42-year-old star left NJPW last month and is most probably headed to WWE. Fightful Select recently reported that Cobb has signed a "good deal" with the Stamford-based promotion. It remains to be seen if Triple H brings out Jeff Cobb on this week's edition of RAW.

