Triple H planning a long-awaited babyface turn at WWE WrestleMania 41? Hints explored

Ever since Triple H took over WWE's creative team, he has been making significant changes from time to time. From repackaging superstars to switching their brands, fans have witnessed several big moves recently. It appears that another huge surprise is on the horizon as The Game might be planning a much-awaited babyface turn.

After months of speculation and rumors, Austin Theory could be poised to turn babyface at WrestleMania 41. There have been several teases lately that indicate this. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE showcased a backstage segment between Jey Uso and A Town Down Under.

Just when Jey gestured "YEET," Theory could not resist himself and ended up doing the same hand gesture. He even took to X/Twitter and said, "I had to" implying that he could not resist the temptation. It was not the first time the 27-year-old made such a babyface gesture.

A few days ago, Austin Theory was seen greeting the fans on the street. Just when he was about to pose for a picture, Grayson Waller took him away and asked him to get in his car. However, the former United States Champion tricked Waller and went right back to the fans happily to take pictures.

Theory exuding such babyface characteristics despite being a heel was quite odd and why wouldn't it be? It was seemingly a major indication that he was in the midst of a character transition in WWE. Moreover, fans have also been clamoring for his babyface turn. WrestleMania 41 could finally be the place where Triple H pulls the trigger on this highly anticipated move.

Triple H to put Austin Theory in the title picture after WWE WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 is less than two months away and it does not look like WWE has any major plans for Austin Theory at the moment. He is not expected to be part of any big feuds or storylines heading into the spectacle. However, the post-Mania season could be when Theory's fate changes.

The 27-year-old could part ways with Grayson Waller and embark on his singles run on Monday Night RAW. He could undergo a major character change at The Show of Shows and continue to work as a beloved babyface on the roster. This is something that every fan has been wanting to see at this point.

There is a good possibility that Triple H could put Austin Theory in the Intercontinental Championship picture. As a singles star, he could deliver some great feuds on RAW before finally capturing the coveted title.

If it happens, it would be quite fascinating to see. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the WWE creative has in store for the 27-year-old star.

