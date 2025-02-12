Triple H planning a major betrayal on WWE RAW to set up a WrestleMania match? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania season is underway, and the Triple H-led creative team will be hard at work. With 66 days left for The Show of Shows, The Game will likely be finalizing the official match card for the event. With that in mind, could he orchestrate a major betrayal on WWE RAW and set up a huge match for Las Vegas?

Tensions are rising within The Judgment Day faction, and a civil war seems inevitable. Finn Balor is at odds with Dominik Mysterio, particularly, and The Game could choose to capitalize on that and set up a match between the stablemates for WrestleMania 41.

As for the betrayal, over the last few weeks, Balor has been insisting that the group needs to "listen to Finn!" One person who has been subtly opposing this, other than Dirty Dom, is Liv Morgan. That said, in a shocking turn of events, Triple H could book Morgan to betray Dominik Mysterio on an upcoming edition of RAW and side with her new love interest, The Prince.

It certainly would add a fair bit of drama to the proceedings in Las Vegas. But at this point, it remains nothing more than mere speculation.

Triple H recently confirmed one major title match for WrestleMania 41

As mentioned earlier, it is WrestleMania season, and as such, the match card for The Show of Shows is starting to take shape. In fact, Triple H has already confirmed one match, and it is a doozy, involving the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following a successful night in Indianapolis earlier this month, Men's Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso has finally picked his WrestleMania 41 opponent. On the most recent edition of RAW, The Ring General decided to send a message to The YEET Master by attacking him.

Unfortunately, it completely backfired, as soon after the beatdown, Uso got on the mic and announced that he would battle Gunther in Las Vegas. Later, The Game made the match official with a post on X.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold between Jey Uso and Gunther at WrestleMania. Who will come out on top? Will the WWE Universe get a new World Heavyweight Champion this April? All these questions will be answered in due time.

