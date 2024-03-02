Triple H to postpone inevitable tag team breakup due to huge WrestleMania 40 announcement? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 40 is just around the corner, and Triple H has plenty to think about. For starters, finalizing the match card is of the utmost importance, as is figuring out plans for the coming year.

Some of those plans may involve the inevitable break up of a prominent tag team. But those plans may have to wait, especially given that a huge announcement about The Showcase of the Immortals may be made very soon.

The huge announcement has to do with WWE's plan to potentially strip The Judgment Day of one of their tag titles. Currently, Damian Priest and Finn Balor hold the honor of being Undisputed Champions, but the duo rarely appear on SmackDown. With that in mind, stripping them off the SmackDown Tag Team titles and putting them up for grabs at WrestleMania 40 makes sense.

As such, Triple H could postpone the inevitable breakup of the dynamic duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A potential rift between the two has been hinted at over the past few weeks, with Waller leaving Theory at the mercy of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and, more recently, getting him in trouble with Randy Orton.

All that aside, Triple H may decide to give the duo one final run together, perhaps even allowing them to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania XL.

But this is all just speculation, and there is no telling if the SmackDown Tag Team titles will be stripped from The Judgment Day ahead of The Show of Shows.

Triple H and The Rock could clash once more in light of recent tension

In addition to the aforementioned issues, Triple H has plenty on his plate. Fixing the match card for WrestleMania 40 and completing other duties as CCO is no easy job. And now, things have become even more complicated for The Game thanks to the presence of his former rival, The Rock.

Things reached boiling point at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff show when The Rock demanded that Triple H fix the mistake Cody Rhodes had committed.

On the following episode of SmackDown, The Cerebral Assassin completely ignored that demand and went ahead with booking a match between Rhodes and Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL. Since then, The People's Champ has been taking subtle shots at HHH, which are unlikely to go unanswered.

If things continue to escalate, there is no telling what could happen in the future. Who knows, we might see the two clash in a wrestling ring once more, just like they did all those years ago.

Would you like to see Triple H don his wrestling gear once more? Let us know in the comments section below.

