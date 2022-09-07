"I still have a chip on my shoulder" - Former Universal Champion reacts to Triple H leaving him off major WWE event 

Current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has shared his thoughts on Triple H's decision to postpone his recent match at SummerSlam.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game became the head of WWE creative a week before SummerSlam last July. One move he made very quickly was to not have Rollins and Matt Riddle feature on the card despite the high-profile status of their match.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Rollins stated that while he understood why Hunter took the match off the show, he was still not very happy about it.

"Yeah I, was not happy with that and how that played out," he said. "But again, and I felt bad because I knew it was a bit, I didn’t mean to try to undermine of what he was trying to get done, I understood in the long game like why the decision was made to move my match of the show. But that still didn’t, I still have a chip on my shoulder all the time. I’m competing on such a high level right now, I don’t care if you’re Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns or Logan Paul, Pat McAfee, I just thought no one deserved to be on that card more than me." (From 30:49 to 31:25)

Rollins and Riddle eventually went one-on-one this past weekend at Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales, where the former world champion scored the hard-fought victory.

Triple H has another new WWE job title

As well as becoming the new head of creative, the 14-time World Champion is also the company's new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Furthermore, yesterday WWE.com confirmed that going forward, The King of Kings will be working as the new Chief Content Officer.

"As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development, and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan."

Since WWE programming has been under his control, it could be argued that the product on both RAW and SmackDown has improved greatly. Time will tell what the future holds for the company overall.

