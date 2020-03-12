Triple H praises recent WWE Hall of Fame inductee on Twitter

The British Bulldog is finally in the WWE Hall of Fame!

He may have been rivals with him in the ring, but Triple H had nothing but praise for the latest inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Earlier today, it was announced on the After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast that former WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Champion "British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith would be taking his rightful place in the Hall of Fame. He'll be joining Batista, the nWO, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, and the Bella Twins as part of this year's induction class.

Triple H feuded with Smith and his cohorts in the Hart Foundation as a member of D-Generation X (themselves in the Hall) in the late 1990s, shortly before the Attitude Era really began in earnest. They also had a number of matches outside of that feud.

After the announcement was made, Triple H took to Twitter to share his excitement.

A favorite of the @WWE Universe, decorated career and a source of national pride for the entire @WWEUK, British Bulldog is taking his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. Together, we can celebrate his in-ring career and memory as a father, husband, and Superstar. pic.twitter.com/aRzFrXPKOQ — Triple H (@TripleH) March 12, 2020

Speaking of the Hart Foundation, Smith's inclusion leaves only two former members of the faction left to be inducted: Brian Pillman and Owen Hart.

The induction ceremony will be held - at least until further notice - at the Amalie Arena, in Tampa, FL on April 2nd as part of WrestleMania weekend.