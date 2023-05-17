Triple H predicted two future top stars in 2002 – one left WWE in 2004, the other won 11 world titles

Triple H has been involved in the behind-the-scenes creative aspect of WWE for more than 20 years. In 2002, The Game had high hopes for two younger superstars on the roster, Edge and Test, and tipped both men to move up to the main event scene.

The 14-time world champion spoke to Michael Landsberg on TSN's Off The Record two days before facing Chris Jericho in the WrestleMania 18 main event. He discussed several topics, including his relationship with Chyna and his thoughts on WWE's up-and-coming talent.

Asked to name some superstars with bright futures, Edge and Test immediately came to Triple H's mind:

"I think Test is a strong candidate for the next level. I think Edge is a very strong candidate for moving up a level. Young guys like that. One thing about our industry, there's always the one guy that you aren't looking at that just comes out of nowhere. I guarantee there's a diamond in the rough there that somebody hasn't put their finger on yet that will explode."

Later that week, Edge and Triple H won singles matches against Booker T and Chris Jericho, respectively, at WrestleMania 18. Meanwhile, Test teamed up with Lance Storm and Mr. Perfect in a losing effort against Albert, Rikishi, and Scotty 2 Hotty on Sunday Night Heat.

Did Triple H's prediction come true?

Edge went on to become one of the top WWE stars of his generation. The Canadian won the first of his 11 world titles at New Year's Revolution 2006, where he defeated John Cena to capture the WWE Championship.

The 49-year-old was forced to retire in 2011 due to a serious neck injury. He returned to the ring in 2020 after receiving clearance to wrestle again. Since then, the Hall of Famer has competed at four WrestleMania events and worked with several top stars, including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Test, by contrast, did not live up to the potential he showed earlier in his career. The towering superstar was handed his release from WWE in 2004, two-and-a-half years after Triple H's comments. The former Intercontinental Champion wrestled for WWE again in 2006 and 2007, but he never reached main event status.

Wrestling History @wrestle_hist



Andrew Martin, better known to WWE fans as Test, was found dead in his Tampa, Florida apartment. It revealed that his death was caused by an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication. He was 33 years old.



#WWE #Test 3/13/2009Andrew Martin, better known to WWE fans as Test, was found dead in his Tampa, Florida apartment. It revealed that his death was caused by an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication. He was 33 years old. 3/13/2009Andrew Martin, better known to WWE fans as Test, was found dead in his Tampa, Florida apartment. It revealed that his death was caused by an accidental overdose of the prescription pain medication. He was 33 years old. #WWE #Test https://t.co/2CYmzIPum7

The man behind the character, Andrew Martin, passed away on March 13, 2009, at the age of 33. His death was the result of an accidental overdose of oxycodone, a prescription pain medication.

Did you expect Edge and Test to achieve big things? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Off The Record and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes