Triple H to punish 4 WWE Superstars following their actions at Backlash this year? Possible consequences explored

The events at WWE Backlash 2025 could lead to Triple H punishing four WWE Superstars for their actions.

The Intercontinental Championship was on the line at the PLE, as Penta challenged the reigning champion Dominik Mysterio in his second attempt to claim the gold from the 28-year-old in recent weeks. The ending sequence of the match could serve as a reason for WWE's CCO to step in and deal with Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Carlito of The Judgment Day, and El Grande Americano.

Dirty Dom and Penta had an exciting back-and-forth match with the crowd firmly behind both stars until the members of The Judgment Day made their presence felt. Carlito distracted the official as Balor and McDonagh plotted their attack on the Luchador. The referee managed to get things under control by evicting the faction from the ringside before they could do any damage. However, the chaos allowed El Grande Americano to appear and land a headbutt on Penta. Dirty Dom took advantage of the situation and pinned the former AEW star to retain the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash.

The controversial finish, bombarded with interferences, could see Triple H stepping in and taking action against all four involved. This marked Penta's second loss in singles competition, with the first one also coming at the hands of Dominik Mysterio after interference by a returning JD McDonagh on RAW after WrestleMania. Considering how The Judgment Day and El Grande Americano ruined a major championship match at the premium live event, The Game could be forced to get the four heel characters under control by taking strict action against them. He could hand out a significant fine or even suspend the superstars for a while.

It will be interesting to see how Triple H deals with the situation in the coming weeks.

Triple H comments on Jeff Cobb's debut at Backlash

Jeff Cobb made his debut at WWE at Backlash during the Fatal Four-Way Match for the United States Championship between Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

Cobb, who aligned with Solo Sikoa upon arrival, took out LA Knight. This allowed Jacob Fatu to retain his title, who looked confused by the sudden interference from Sikoa and the newcomer. Triple H sent a message on X/Twitter after Jeff Cobb's arrival in the Stamford-based promotion.

"If you don’t know…you will! @RealJeffCobb is here! #WWEBacklash," Triple H wrote.

Jeff Cobb's shocking arrival has the fans buzzing. With the former NJPW wrestler joining Solo Sikoa's group, it will be interesting to see how the latest addition shapes the story going forward.

