Triple H to punish 7-time champion & cancel his WrestleMania match after backstage incident? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away, and the company has been working tirelessly to craft and perfect the card. WWE is currently at its peak under Triple H’s creative regime. Everything that occurs on television first needs to go through The Game’s table.

With this powerful position, he also possesses the authority to punish superstars and maintain order amongst the roster. It appears that after an incident on SmackDown, Hunter may use his power and cancel a potential massive bout.

Damian Priest launched a furious backstage attack on Drew McIntyre from behind, ending with The Archer of Infamy slamming McIntyre onto a car windshield. The Scotsman was visibly in pain and was screaming about potentially hurting his eye.

Later, McIntyre confirmed via his tweet that it was a real glass and it went into his eye. Following the chaos, CCO Triple H himself could intervene and might cancel the rumored WrestleMania 41 bout between Priest and McIntyre, as a punishment for the seven-time champion putting his hands on The Scottish Warrior backstage and putting their health in jeopardy.

This would add an interesting twist to Priest and McIntyre’s saga. Drew McIntyre could later convince Triple H to book an “eye for an eye” match between them at The Showcase of the Immortals.

That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

Drew McIntyre secured a big win on SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41

Before being attacked, Drew McIntyre captured a historic win over former WWE Champion Randy Orton. The Viper went into the bout with momentum on his side.

However, the tables were turned as Kevin Owens caused a distraction, allowing McIntyre to land a perfect Claymore kick on Orton’s face and secure a win over the 14-time WWE Champion.

The Scotsman getting a win over Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 41 is a massive boost, as both men are expected to compete in high-stakes matches at The Show of Shows. Drew McIntyre will be taking on Damian Priest.

The Apex Predator will be seeking revenge and will seemingly be clashing horns with his former best friend, Kevin Owens, who tried to end Orton’s career last year. Both matches promise fireworks.

With The Show of Shows on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how McIntyre-Priest's saga unfolds in the final weeks before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

