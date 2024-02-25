Triple H to punish Adam Pearce for major snub to WWE RAW star; force WrestleMania change? Possibility explored

Triple H was part of WWE's Elimination Chamber yesterday, but there was one major Australian star who was missed.

Bobby Lashley was the man who qualified in the place of Bronson Reed, which meant that he wasn't part of the show. He recently updated his Twitter to reveal that this was always the plan because he became a father this past week.

Fightful Select noted that the plan originally saw Reed take on Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship before Seth's injury back in January. Plans obviously changed several times in the weeks that followed, but they could now have a major effect on WrestleMania XL.

Bronson Reed is a heel which means it's unlikely they will bring his personal life into the storyline. So, Triple H could instead force Adam Pearce to fix the mess he made by leaving him out of what would have been a major match for him. This could happen by adding Reed to the WrestleMania World Heavyweight Championship match.

Drew McIntyre got major boos after he was victorious inside the Chamber and this could possibly be a way for WWE to correct this and build on this storyline.

Triple H could force another major WrestleMania change

Drew McIntyre made it clear that he had prayed for CM Punk to be injured which led to him missing WrestleMania XL. He was injured at the hands of McIntyre, whether by accident or not, and McIntyre has since taken his place in the match which many fans don't believe is fair.

McIntyre won at Elimination Chamber after he was already RKO'd and only because Logan Paul interfered. Triple H forcing Adam Pearce to put Bronson Reed in the match and making it a triple threat for the title would be the best decision and would also make McIntyre even angrier.

McIntyre has annoyed a lot of people in recent weeks and many feel he doesn't deserve to walk into a title match at the biggest event of the year just because he was in the right place at the right time.

