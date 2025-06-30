Triple H to punish Cody Rhodes for his recent actions by changing SummerSlam title match? Potential explored

Cody Rhodes has won the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. He is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

The American Nightmare did so by defeating Randy Orton in the final at Night of Champions, but not without controversy. Cody sent The Viper ribs-first into the exposed steel on the turnbuckle, before hitting Cross Rhodes for the win. This may have a ripple effect on his road to SummerSlam.

Orton may be incensed at this outcome, feeling he was cheated out of the SummerSlam title shot. He could go to WWE CCO Triple H with a request that would make The Biggest Party of the Summer even bigger. Cody Rhodes might not be John Cena's only challenger come SummerSlam.

Meanwhile, The Last Real Champion's win over CM Punk had even more controversy. Seth Rollins played a direct part in the outcome, which ensures The Best in the World will want a rematch with Cena. Punk may also fight to get another Undisputed WWE Title shot before fully turning his attentions to The Visionary.

As a result, Rhodes may be forced to share the spotlight with Randy Orton and CM Punk, as all three of them challenge John Cena at SummerSlam. It has the potential to be a tremendous Fatal Four-Way Match that would play to the current champion's strengths in the ring.

Cody Rhodes can turn heel as a result of this decision

Cody Rhodes wouldn't be happy if his one-on-one title shot is turned into a Fatal Four-Way with CM Punk and Randy Orton. So, as a result, The American Nightmare could start acting more heelish. He can eventually turn at SummerSlam, cheating to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

While not the best decision business-wise, it does make narrative sense. Cody Rhodes would be a fantastic heel champion, particularly if he aligns with The Rock. It is still possible. Cena can turn babyface as a result, with The Final Boss betraying him in favor of his new Corporate Champion.

