  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Triple H to punish Cody Rhodes for his recent actions by changing SummerSlam title match? Potential explored

Triple H to punish Cody Rhodes for his recent actions by changing SummerSlam title match? Potential explored

By Divesh Merani
Published Jun 30, 2025 02:21 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes has won the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. He is set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad

The American Nightmare did so by defeating Randy Orton in the final at Night of Champions, but not without controversy. Cody sent The Viper ribs-first into the exposed steel on the turnbuckle, before hitting Cross Rhodes for the win. This may have a ripple effect on his road to SummerSlam.

Orton may be incensed at this outcome, feeling he was cheated out of the SummerSlam title shot. He could go to WWE CCO Triple H with a request that would make The Biggest Party of the Summer even bigger. Cody Rhodes might not be John Cena's only challenger come SummerSlam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, The Last Real Champion's win over CM Punk had even more controversy. Seth Rollins played a direct part in the outcome, which ensures The Best in the World will want a rematch with Cena. Punk may also fight to get another Undisputed WWE Title shot before fully turning his attentions to The Visionary.

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Ad

As a result, Rhodes may be forced to share the spotlight with Randy Orton and CM Punk, as all three of them challenge John Cena at SummerSlam. It has the potential to be a tremendous Fatal Four-Way Match that would play to the current champion's strengths in the ring.

Cody Rhodes can turn heel as a result of this decision

Cody Rhodes wouldn't be happy if his one-on-one title shot is turned into a Fatal Four-Way with CM Punk and Randy Orton. So, as a result, The American Nightmare could start acting more heelish. He can eventually turn at SummerSlam, cheating to win the Undisputed WWE Championship from John Cena.

Ad

While not the best decision business-wise, it does make narrative sense. Cody Rhodes would be a fantastic heel champion, particularly if he aligns with The Rock. It is still possible. Cena can turn babyface as a result, with The Final Boss betraying him in favor of his new Corporate Champion.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications