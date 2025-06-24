The Rock to return at Night of Champions & replace John Cena with his new Corporate star? Potential explored

The Rock has not appeared in WWE since Elimination Chamber, when he endorsed John Cena as his Corporate Champion. Removed from the storyline since then, The Final Boss watched from home as The Cenation Leader dethroned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

However, the tables may turn. Cena can't stay on top forever. As a result, The Rock might be on the hunt for his next big heel star. Fortunately for the Hollywood megastar, it seems like the answer is right in front of him.

Cody Rhodes has been a frustrated figure ever since he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena. This was perfectly showcased when he wasn't allowed to say a word during his own promo segment on SmackDown last week. And while he is in the King of the Ring Final, The American Nightmare may want a guarantee that he is next in line for a shot at the title.

This is why Rhodes could sell out to The Rock. All the TKO board member needs to do is get on a private jet to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, where he can officially endorse his new corporate champion.

How The Rock can change WWE at Night of Champions

The process of this potential double turn is simple. It can follow the events at the end of Elimination Chamber. Cody Rhodes would defeat Randy Orton in a morally questionable manner to win King of the Ring, before confronting John Cena at the end of Night of Champions.

Then, The Rock can come out, or at the very least, cut a titantron promo to denounce Cena as his Corporate Champion. This would allow The American Nightmare to attack him from behind and officially turn heel, with the WWE legend turning babyface as a result. It's a result of his desperation to return to the mountain top.

This is what The Final Boss wanted all along. He had pitched for Cody Rhodes to turn heel at Elimination Chamber, so it would be a full-circle moment. The former AEW star can then regain the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam, before going on a run as a villain.

This would also make Rhodes' dynamic with Seth Rollins even more interesting than it already is. Does Mr. Money in the Bank want to mess with The Final Boss, or will he go after the World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE would be a much more interesting place if Cody Rhodes and John Cena switched places, especially if The Rock is involved.

